Boehringer partnership to advance biologic for rare skin condition

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 July 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma aims to expand treatment access for more patients with generalised pustular psoriasis.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma have agreed a partnership deal to advance development and commercialisation of the innovative monoclonal antibody Spevigo® (spesolimab).

It is the first drug approved for generalised pustular psoriasis flares that specifically targets the IL-36 pathway. It is a rare and potentially life-threatening skin disease, the companies shared.

The potential of the biologic will be evaluated for managment of autoinflammatory diseases including generalised pustular psoriasis and other skin conditions with high unmet medical need in which IL-36 is implicated.

Further details of the transaction between Boehringer Ingelheim LEO Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim is set to receive €90 million upfront as part of the agreement. This is in addition to milestone payments and royalties. LEO Pharma will commercialise and further develop the monoclonal antibody.

Broadening treatment options for rare skin diseases

Potential of the monoclonal antibody

“Partnering to bring Spevigo to more patients… means the opportunity to help people living with [generalised pustular psoriasis] by addressing a disease with limited treatment options and aiming to improve their quality of life”

“Partnering to bring Spevigo to more patients is more than a strategic step – it means the opportunity to help people living with [generalised pustular psoriasis] by addressing a disease with limited treatment options and aiming to improve their quality of life… Together, we have a powerful opportunity to expand access to innovative care and deliver meaningful progress for patients who have long been underserved,” remarked Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma.

“Spevigo holds a significant promise, and ensuring it reaches its full potential requires continued focus, and expertise in medical dermatology,” Shashank Deshpande, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim stated. Deshpande added that LEO Pharma is “exceptionally well-positioned” to execute this goal.

The partnership agreement between Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma is anticipated to close in H1 of 2025, subject to merger control clearance.

SPEVIGO injection has approval for expanded indications in generalised pustular psoriasis in the EU, US and China, Boehringer Ingelheim noted. Furthermore, the Committee For Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) recommended an indication extension for the drug in July last year.