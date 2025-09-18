CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 finalists announced

Posted: 18 September 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Winners of this year’s awards will be revealed during the opening of CPHI Frankfurt 2025.

The finalist shortlist for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 has recognised outstanding achievements across pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, leadership and women in pharma.

Innovators from a range of key areas, including synthetic biology and AI-powered formulation, circular packaging, and leadership in rare diseases are highlighted.

Tara Dougal, CPHI Event Director, Informa Markets said: “Across every category, the finalists are setting new standards in pharmaceutical innovation, sustainability, and patient impact. The CPHI Pharma Awards are a vital platform to spotlight the progress shaping the future of our industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements and announcing the winners on the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt.”

View further details about each finalist here. Winners for each category will be announced on 28 October during the opening of CPHI Frankfurt 2025.

CPHI Finalists for 2025

Sustainability

Celtic Renewables: Leading the Green Chemical Revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals

Leading the Green Chemical Revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals Enantios: Enantios platform – Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution

Enantios platform – Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution Avantor: J.T.Baker ® Viral Inactivation Solution – Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing

Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing AustinPx: KinetiSol™ Technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations

KinetiSol™ Technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations Kindeva: Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) – commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants.

Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) – commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants. Alliance to Zero: Lean, Green and Secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution

Lean, Green and Secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution Huhtamaki: Omnilock™ Ultra PAPER

Omnilock™ Ultra PAPER Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI): Sustainability Grows on Trees: Producing QS-21, the Gold Standard vaccine adjuvant.



Woman of the year

Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics Christiane Bardroff, Rentschler Biopharma

Rentschler Biopharma Ivy Gao, Sunresin

Sunresin Jennifer Gattari, Pfizer CentreOne

Pfizer CentreOne Jonina Gudmundsdottir, Coripharma

Coripharma Meeta Gulyani, Ecolab Life Sciences.

CEO of the year

Bobby Sheng: Bora Pharmaceuticals

Bora Pharmaceuticals Deepak Bahri: Sentiss Pharma

Sentiss Pharma Hanns-Christian Mahler : ten23 health

: ten23 health Lars Petersen: FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Lisa Soyeon Park: Prestige Biopharma

Prestige Biopharma Michael Quirmbach: CordenPharma International.

Future leader

Jakub Knurek: Mabion

Mabion Mark Kelada : Nelipak Laboratory Services

: Nelipak Laboratory Services Mohammad Farahani: CinnaGen

CinnaGen Yolanda Gomez : Esteve CDMO

: Esteve CDMO Yuvansh Khokhani:YSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

Accelerating innovation

NunaBio Ltd: Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA

Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA TriLink Biotechnologies: GMP-Grade CleanCap ® M6 Analog

GMP-Grade CleanCap M6 Analog Covestro Deutschland AG: Mono-Material Drug Delivery Demonstrator

Mono-Material Drug Delivery Demonstrator Accord Healthcare: Orgovyx – Transforming prostate cancer care

Orgovyx – Transforming prostate cancer care Invengene Private Limited: Room temperature-stable generic Posaconazole Injection Using Hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD)

Room temperature-stable generic Posaconazole Injection Using Hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD) Prestige BioPharma: Ullenistamab: A Targeted MAB for pancreatic cancer.

At the Heart Of Pharma

Accord Healthcare: A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP)

A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP) PharmEvo Pvt. Ltd: Elevating patient safety through intelligent design

Elevating patient safety through intelligent design Strides: Enhancing access to affordable healthcare – HIV

Enhancing access to affordable healthcare – HIV Farmak International: Resilient by Design: Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply

Resilient by Design: Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply CNX Therapeutics and the Social Mobility Foundation: Talent without barriers.

Manufacturing excellence

Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH: Advanced lyophilisation modelling

Advanced lyophilisation modelling Enzene: EnzeneX™: Fully-connected continuous manufacturing™

EnzeneX™: Fully-connected continuous manufacturing™ Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG: GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform

GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform VectorBuilder: VectorBuilder’s gene drug manufacturing platform.

Supply chain excellence

Cryoport Systems: Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform

Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform Occam Systems: Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI

Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI QYOBO GmbH: QYOBO platform

QYOBO platform TraceLink: TraceLink Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS).

Finished formulation

Zerion Pharma A/S : Dispersome ® technology

: Dispersome technology Evonik Industries AG: EUDRACAP ® colon: The world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region

EUDRACAP colon: The world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region CrystecPharma: Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS ® ) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules

Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS ) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules Roquette: ReadiLYCOAT ® Plant-Based Coating Systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions

ReadiLYCOAT Plant-Based Coating Systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients: Innovaform® Innovation and formulation accelerator.

Drug delivery and device innovation

Azelis Group NV: Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream

Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream SHL Medical: Maggie ® Mix: A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT ® )

Maggie Mix: A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT ) LTS Lohmann Therapie Systems AG: Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector

Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector Ypsomed: Uniting sustainability and patient convenience in self-injection devices.

Packaging and machinery

SCHOTT Pharma: SCHOTT TOPPAC ® infuse – the next generation

IMA LIFE: TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system

SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system H&T Presspart: Vytal® innovative RTU snap-fit closure.

API development and innovation

Lonza: Design2Optimize™

Design2Optimize™ CMAC: From Crystallisation to tablet: A scalable Platform for API Agglomeration

From Crystallisation to tablet: A scalable Platform for API Agglomeration Merck KgaA: mPredict Co-crystal Prediction Service

mPredict Co-crystal Prediction Service CordenPharma International: TAPS: TAG Assisted Peptide Synthesis.

Start-up initiative