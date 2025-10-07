Recommended

CDMO Wheeler Bio appoints Jay Benson as chief operating officer

He joins the US company with over two decades of experience in pharma operations, supply chain and manufacturing.

Jay Benson has joined US contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Wheeler Bio as its new Chief Operating Officer.

 

He comes to the Oklahoma City company as its looks to scale its domestic biologics manufacturing operations and brings over two decades of experience in operations, supply chain and manufacturing.

During that time he worked across bulk drug substances and final drug products for clinical and commercial stage products, with stints at companies such as Civica Rx and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Wheeler Bio President and CEO Patrick Lucy said: “We are thrilled that Jay has decided to join the Wheeler Bio team at this pivotal point in our growth journey. Jay’s extensive biologics manufacturing experience will benefit both Wheeler and our clients as we work to scale the organisation.”

CDMO Wheeler Bio Jay Benson chief operating officerIn his new role, Benson (pictured left) will oversee Wheeler’s manufacturing, supply chain and operational functions, and be tasked with driving its efficiency and readiness as the company accelerates growth.

He said: “I am honoured to join Wheeler Bio and work with such a talented team. Together we will continue to build on Wheeler’s significant achievements, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and development.”

The appointment follows the expansion of Wheeler Bio’s state-of-the-art cGMP facility in Oklahoma City and the signing of an IND/CMC partnership with Pharmefex Consulting and a CDMO deal with MindImmune Therapeutics.

