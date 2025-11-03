Recommended

Lilly demonstrates alopecia areata promise in major study
Novartis bets $12bn on potential first-in-class RNA therapeutics
Process analytical tool could aid real-time monitoring in vaccine manufacturing
CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 winners announced
Drug delivery study offers potential “paradigm shift” in restenosis
Lilly AI supercomputer set to advance pharma manufacturing
FDA draft guidance to streamline biosimilar development
Novo Nordisk bids $6.5 billion for Metsera
news

CPHI Europe adds AI and tech zone for its return to Milan in 2026

0
SHARES

Following 2025’s event in Frankfurt, Informa’s flagship pharma exhibition will next year include an area for artificial intelligence.

CPHI Europe Frankfurt 2025 Milan 2026

Informa Markets’ flaghip CPHI Europe event is set to make a return to Milan in 2026 when the organisers’ plans include adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) and tech zone.

 

Reserve your FREE place

 


Address the time-to-result challenge posed by short shelf-life radiopharmaceuticals.

20 November 2025 | 3:00 PM GMT | FREE Virtual Panel Discussion

This webinar showcases the Growth Direct System; an RMM (Rapid Microbial Method) that improves on traditional membrane filtration, delivering increased accuracy, a faster time to result, enhanced data integrity compliance, and more control over the manufacturing process.

Key learning points:

  • Understand the benefits of full workflow microbiology quality control testing automation in radiopharmaceutical production
  • Learn about ITM’s implementation journey and considerations when evaluating the technology
  • Find out how the advanced optics and microcolony detection capabilities of Growth Direct® technology impact time to result (TTR).

Don’t miss your chance to learn from experts in the industry – Register for FREE

 

The area will line up alongside sections for the event that this year included contract manufacturing, finished dosage formulations, packaging and drug delivery, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The expansion of its tech focus comes as the pharma industry’s interest in the application of AI to drug development, research and manufacturing continues to grow, Informa’s Executive Vice President of the Pharma Portfolio Orhan Caglayan noted.

Speaking to European Pharmaceutical Review at CPHI Europe in Frankfurt last week he said: “This industry is innovative but it’s highly regulated as well. So that’s why we are curious about how to integrate AI into the future of pharma and make it part of the regulatory system.

“We have launched for next year [an] AI and tech zone at CPHI. This year we are having a very small presence, but next year we will be emphasising it in Milan.”

CPHI Europe 2025 took place at Frankfurt Messe, when more than 62,000 people gathered for the annual pharma exhibition, with more than 2,400 companies taking stands at the venue.

In addition to the main exhibition, CPHI this year also offered content sessions on areas such as API supply security, evidence‑driven traditional Chinese medicine and design-to-manufacture models.

Meanwhile, the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 rewarded pharma industry leaders at Fujifilm, RezonBio and Esteve, with a rollcall of winners that also included CNX Therapeutics, NunaBio, Evonik Industries and Corden Pharma.

CPHI Europe Frankfurt 2025 Milan 2026Now well into its third decade, the event has grown out of all recognition from its more humble beginnings, as Caglayan noted.

“It’s the thirty-sixth year of CPHI right now, and we’ve come back to where we began. We started thirty-six years ago in Frankfurt with only 12 exhibitors and 200 people and it started as a small pharmaceutical ingredients conference. Then it’s grown from ingredients to machinery to packaging and now it’s covering the full value chain,” he said.

In 2026 CPHI Europe’s full pharma value chain coverage will come to Italy, where the event will take place at Fiera Milano from 6 to 8 October.

Related topics

, ,

Related organisations

,

Related people

Share via
Share via