Gilead acquires potential first-in-class T cell engager in $2bn deal with Ouro Medicines

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Posted: 24 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

T cell engager gamgertamig could redefine standard of care for immune-mediated diseases.

Credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Gilead Sciences is strengthening its inflammation portfolio with addition of a bispecific T cell engager for immune-mediated diseases, as part of its $2 billion acquisition of Ouro Medicines.

The US-based biotechnology company’s potential first-in-class BCMAxCD3-targeting candidate OM336 (gamgertamig) is the key asset in the deal. Gilead will pay $1.675 million upfront. Ouro is also eligible for up to $500 million in milestone payments.

Currently in phase I/II development, a single treatment cycle of OM336 has demonstrated “transformative efficacy and a differentiated safety profile” in severe antibody-mediated orphan disease, according to Gilead.

BCMA targeted T cell engagers represent a differentiated approach with the potential to induce durable disease control”

Dr Dietmar Berger, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Gilead, said: “BCMA is a validated target with emerging data demonstrating potentially transformative outcomes in autoimmune diseases. BCMA targeted T cell engagers represent a differentiated approach with the potential to induce durable disease control. This novel framework complements our expanding inflammation pipeline and reflects our strategy to invest in innovative science that may redefine standards of care.”

Gilead and Galapagos plan to collaborate on the acquired assets as part of Gilead’s acquisition of Ouro Medicines. Ongoing discussions include potential development of OM336.

Closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions.

This week, Sanofi also announced it gained rights to a T cell engager for autoimmune diseases through a license agreement involving Kali Therapeutics’ tri-specific candidate. Sanofi has agreed to pay $1.05 billion in development and commercialisation milestone payments, if these are met.

On the collaboration agreement, Weihao Xu, CEO of Kali Therapeutics, said: “By depleting a broad range of B cell populations effectively while minimizing cytokine release, we believe KT501 can address significant unmet needs of autoimmune patients. We are confident that Sanofi’s extensive expertise will accelerate the development of this promising therapy.”