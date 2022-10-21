Recommended

AMAZON RAINFOREST – ONE RESPONSE TO PLANT ONE TREE: TAKE OUR SURVEY TO HELP FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE
Hear from industry leaders in our upcoming live webinars – reserve your place today!
Free membership: sign up today to access all of our exclusive content
Share your feedback and we’ll plant a tree in the Amazon Rainforest to say thank you
Download your complimentary copy of our latest digital journal
GUIDE TO

Your endotoxin experts

A new age of sustainability: discover how ACC’s PyroSmart NextGen® recombinant Cascade Reagent (rCR) enhances bacterial endotoxin testing (BET).

The future of sustainable Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) is here. The launch of Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.’s (ACC) PyroSmart NextGen® recombinant Cascade Reagent (rCR) marks the introduction of a new sustainable recombinant LAL reagent technology for bacterial endotoxin testing (BET). There are other recombinant reagents on the market, but ACC’s is the only one that uses the same LAL cascade as traditional LAL reagents, while eliminating the potential for 1,3-β-D-glucans cross reactivity. PyroSmart NextGen® gives you the same complete cascade with all of the quality and consistency of results you have come to expect from ACC LAL reagents.