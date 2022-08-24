Recommended

Issue 4 2022

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2022

In EPR Issue 4, experts discuss implementing a global strategy to improve the sustainability of endotoxin testing, how to accelerate timelines for manufacture of multi-specific antibodies and the potential of oncolytic viruses as a therapy for glioblastoma. Also featured: progress towards smart vaccine manufacturing, an update on edible anticounterfeiting technology, and much more…

Included in this issue:

  • NITROSAMINES
    Risks presented by active pharmaceutical ingredient nitrosamines
    David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
  • ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
    Progress in the implementation of biofluorescent particle counters
    Hannah Balfour with comment from Mike Russ at Genentech
  • REGULATORY INSIGHT
    The EU HTA regulation: a new frontier for access to innovative technologies
    Vincenzo Salvatore and Giuseppe Ragucci, BonelliErede
  • ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
    Efficient water determination accelerates API development
    Loïc Gasnier, CARBOGEN AMCIS AG
  • DRUG DELIVERY
    Actualising the power of antibody drug conjugates as cancer therapeutics
    Dominik Schumacher and Jonas Helma-Smets, Tubulis
  • BIOPROCESSING/BIOPRODUCTION
    A collaborative approach to customising cell culture media
    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific