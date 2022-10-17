Recommended

Issue 5 2022

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 2022

In EPR Issue 5, articles explore the role of whole genome sequencing in pharmaceutical microbiology, the formulation of oral taxanes and the potential for tackling immune-mediated disease with CAR T regulatory cells. Plus, coverage of how proposed US pharmaceutical regulation could impact European companies, in-house lentiviral vector manufacturing and much more!

Included in this issue:

  • PATENTS
    Patents: a necessary evil?
    David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
  • MICROBIOLOGY
    Pharma’s green mission: trends in bacterial endotoxin testing
    Hannah Balfour
    Lindsey Silva, Carmen Marín Delgado de Robles, Viviane Grunert da Fonseca and Evelyn Der, Roche Group
  • QA/QC
    An Annex 1 and Pharma 4.0 perspective on water quality
    Isabella Jul-Jørgensen, Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk A/S
  • DRUG FORMULATION
    Elements leading to a rational design of cyclodextrin-based formulations
    Professor René Holm, University of Southern Denmark
  • REGULATORY INSIGHT
    US legislative update: takeaways for European pharma
    Keith A Zullow and Jenny J Zhang, Goodwin Procter
  • GUIDE TO: Outsourcing & Testing
    Make confident operational decisions by understanding your microflora
    Charles River
    Your endotoxin experts
    Associates of Cape Cod International
  • DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING
    Using design of experiments to optimise SEC method conditions for proteins
    Gregory Webster, AbbVie

This issue also features App Notes with contributions from bioMérieux, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Shimadzu and Single Use Support.