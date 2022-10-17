European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 2022
By European Pharmaceutical Review
17 October 2022
In EPR Issue 5, articles explore the role of whole genome sequencing in pharmaceutical microbiology, the formulation of oral taxanes and the potential for tackling immune-mediated disease with CAR T regulatory cells. Plus, coverage of how proposed US pharmaceutical regulation could impact European companies, in-house lentiviral vector manufacturing and much more!
Included in this issue:
- PATENTS
Patents: a necessary evil?
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
- MICROBIOLOGY
Pharma’s green mission: trends in bacterial endotoxin testing
Hannah Balfour
Lindsey Silva, Carmen Marín Delgado de Robles, Viviane Grunert da Fonseca and Evelyn Der, Roche Group
- QA/QC
An Annex 1 and Pharma 4.0 perspective on water quality
Isabella Jul-Jørgensen, Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk A/S
- DRUG FORMULATION
Elements leading to a rational design of cyclodextrin-based formulations
Professor René Holm, University of Southern Denmark
- REGULATORY INSIGHT
US legislative update: takeaways for European pharma
Keith A Zullow and Jenny J Zhang, Goodwin Procter
- GUIDE TO: Outsourcing & Testing
Make confident operational decisions by understanding your microflora
Charles River
Your endotoxin experts
Associates of Cape Cod International
- DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING
Using design of experiments to optimise SEC method conditions for proteins
Gregory Webster, AbbVie
This issue also features App Notes with contributions from bioMérieux, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Shimadzu and Single Use Support.