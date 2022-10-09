Methods for strain comparison and differentiation of environmental isolates

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive European Pharmaceutical Review's journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Strain comparison and differentiation

As a culture collection, it is essential that we can not only accurately identify species, but also compare and differentiate very closely related strains of bacteria. For pharmaceutical microbiologists, sometimes species-level identification is not sufficient and understanding at the strain level is required. This can be for investigations of incursions, since if several different strains are present in a manufacturing facility – and this could easily be the case with the more common environmental isolates – investigation results may be misleading or inconclusive if strain typing and comparison is not undertaken.

It is also particularly important with respect to the use of bacteria as production strains, or where the presence of a particular strain is specified within a product or a patented process. In these circumstances, testing may be required to ensure there is no strain drift and that the correct strain is being used or is present in the product. In the case of patented processes that involve bacteria, it is vital that the strain can be accurately identified if the patent is contested or infringement is suspected.

For pharmaceutical microbiologists, sometimes species-level identification is not sufficient and understanding at the strain level is required

At NCIMB, our standard approach to identification of bacterial isolates is to sequence the first 500 base pairs of the 16S rRNA gene, then search for matches using the MicroSEQ database. 16S sequencing is quite a flexible approach and sequencing the full 16S gene, rather than just the first 500 base pairs, provides additional data that is sometimes required for accurate species-level identification, but can also provide additional useful data that can highlight differences between bacterial isolates. Sometimes this additional information is sufficient to clarify whether environmental isolates identified as being the same species are in fact the same strain, and therefore likely to have derived from the same source. However, full 16S gene sequencing results are not always conclusive for this purpose.

Multilocus sequence typing

Another approach that we have used for strain comparison is multilocus sequence typing (MLST). This is a method that was first proposed more than 20 years ago and much of the initial interest in it was focused on its value in pathogen outbreak tracking.3 However, it can be applied to other situations such as environmental monitoring and at NCIMB we have successfully used the method to compare several different isolates of the common environmental isolate Staphylococcus epidermidis.

MLST uses sequences of internal fragments of seven essential, single-copy, housekeeping genes, ie, genes required for processes that are essential for cell operation, to characterise isolates. The seven fragments are each approximately 450-500 base pairs long – so around the same length as the section of the 16S gene that we sequence for identification purposes. Different strains of the same bacterial species show enough variation within each of these housekeeping genes, ie, at each of the seven loci, to create a vast number of distinct allelic profiles. Similarly to 16S rDNA sequencing, the development of this technique has been underpinned by online data sharing. Central databases have been established, to which users can submit strain information and new allele sequences. Strains are identified by comparing the sequence profiles obtained with previously published data.

However, an issue with MLST can be cost. It is generally undertaken by Sanger sequencing – in other words, the same sequencing technology used for 16S microbial identification of isolates (see Figure 1). While Sanger technology is well suited to sequencing part, or all, of a single gene, when multiplied up to the requirement to sequence seven distinct loci, it becomes a more expensive option.

In recent years, advances in sequencing technology have led to what is termed “next‑generation sequencing (NGS)” becoming far more affordable and available. Whereas the Sanger method sequences a single DNA fragment at a time, NGS is massively parallel, sequencing millions of fragments simultaneously, before assembling and quality checking for genome completeness (see Figure 2). It has greatly increased the speed and reduced the cost of whole genome sequencing, paving the way for whole genome sequencing of bacterial isolates as a more cost-effective method than MLST by Sanger sequencing for comparing isolates of the same species. This is now our preferred approach, for several reasons.

In addition to potentially lower costs, a benefit of whole genome sequencing is that no MLST scheme is required. The whole genome sequences of isolates can simply be compared with each other to identify differences. There are different analyses that can be run to compare the sequences, for example, average nucleotide identity (ANI) quantifies genetic distance between genomes and determines how closely related they are, with results given in the form of a percentage. Analyses can be run that look for genes shared between the genomes and highlighting those that are not. We can also look for small nucleotide variations between genomes.

Although many MLST schemes have been, and continue to be, uploaded and shared publicly, because the initial focus of the method was on tracking pathogens, schemes for environmental isolates may still be harder to find. Another factor to consider is that because in comparing whole genome sequences you are not limited to the seven housekeeping genes of the MLST scheme, it is more likely that any strain differences will be detected – in other words, the more data you have for comparison the better. But since the whole genome data includes the seven MLST loci, the data can also be used for MLST analysis if required, which may be useful if, for example, MLST data exists for previous isolates.

It is a relatively straightforward but very flexible approach, as the whole genome data is also available for any bioinformatics analysis that might be required, such as screening for functional genes of interest. It is also more consistent; you are using exactly the same method for every species so there are no complicating factors with different primer sets or the quality of sequences that might be obtained from the different primers.

It might at first seem counterintuitive that sequencing the whole genome provides a more cost-effective approach to strain comparison than sequencing small sections of it, but it reflects the different technologies now available for analysis, how they work, and the relationship between number of samples and cost per sample.

With NGS, the cost per sample is much lower if you run a large number of samples at the same time, and so the total cost of sequencing 20 samples, for example, may not be much more than the cost of sequencing five. This could be helpful during investigations, as many more isolates can be included for a relatively small additional cost and the cost of sequencing is far less likely to become a limiting factor. In contrast, when using MLST by Sanger sequencing, total cost increases in a more linear way and therefore companies may feel they need to be more selective about the strains chosen for comparison. For large numbers of samples, the whole genome sequencing approach will be much quicker too, as all samples are sequenced in parallel.

In conclusion, a whole genome sequencing approach to strain comparison, carried out using an NGS platform, has several advantages over MLST by Sanger sequencing: it is quicker, cheaper per isolate, allows for the inclusion of more isolates in investigations, and is more likely to identify any strain differences.

About the author Vikki Warren joined NCIMB in 2005. She leads the team of scientists responsible for delivering NCIMB’s sequencing and identification services as well as sequencing additions to the National Collection of Industrial, Food and Marine Bacteria. Vikki has extensive experience of Sanger sequencing for identification of environmental isolates and was central in the development NCIMB’s microbial profiling and whole genome sequencing services, based on next-generation sequencing with the Illumina platform. Vikki holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Applied Biosciences and Management, and an MSc in Instrumental Analytical Techniques; DNA Analysis, Proteomics and Metabolomics from the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK.

References