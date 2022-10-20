An Annex 1 and Pharma 4.0 perspective on water quality

Pharma 4.0 is coming and is further driven by the recent update of the EU GMP Annex 1 regarding manufacturing of sterile medical products, setting new regulatory expectations in all manufacturing processes. Here, Isabella Jul-Jørgensen from the University of Denmark focuses on sterile water quality and how the new requirements can be viewed from a Pharma 4.0 perspective.

An essential part of the manufacturing of drug products is the use of water of different degrees of purity. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines eight different types of water: non-potable, potable (drinkable), purified, water for injection (WFI), sterile water for injection, sterile water for inhalation, bacteriostatic water for injection and sterile water for irrigation.1 The last four are produced at separate plants and thus less discussed for pharma since they are unlikely to be producing them in house. In particular, purified water and WFI are critical when producing sterile pharmaceutical drug products. The difference is that purified water can be used for non-parenteral drugs, while WFI must be used for parenteral drugs. This naturally sets different requirements for the two types of water. WFI has the highest purity standards, which according to European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) are, for example, less than 0.5ppm total organic carbon (TOC) and less than 10 colony forming units (CFU)/100ml.2

Monitoring water quality: how representative and accurate are water samples?

The goal when monitoring water quality is through a sample(s) – and sub-samples thereof – to obtain a representative and accurate description of the quality of water system in question. Compliance with Annex 1 and FDA requirements imposes high standards for accuracy and precision of the analytical instruments used to assess the quality of water samples. However, it is often overlooked that if the approach used to take water samples is biased, then it does not matter how high the standards of analytical instrument are. Is a highly accurate and precise analytical measurement of a 100ml water sample representative of the 100m3 water produced daily? As discussed below, more, or continuous, samples may not be suitably representative.

Typically, grab sampling is used to obtain samples at a certain interval. Samples are then analysed using benchtop instruments. Unfortunately, grab sampling might cause contamination of the samples. This greatly affects the analytical results, given that the acceptable limits are so low in the case of sterile products. In fact, WFI is expected to be sterile and an acceptable action limit of 10 CFU/100ml, as required by FDA, is only due to the following: “sampling frequently is performed in non-sterile areas and is not truly aseptic, occasional low level counts due to sampling errors may occur”.3

Annex 1 states that “at least one representative sample is included every day that the water is used for manufacturing processes”

Another important aspect of grab sampling is the frequency, which is up to the pharmaceutical company to determine. Annex 1 describes it thus: “Sampling programmes should reflect the requirements of the CCS (contamination control strategy) and should include all outlets and points of use, at a specified interval, to ensure that representative water samples are obtained for analysis on a regular basis”. Annex 1 also states that “at least one representative sample is included every day that the water is used for manufacturing processes.”4 This begs the question: how big a sample size is needed for a sample(s) to be representative? Pierre Gy’s Theory of Sampling gives a detailed guide to sampling and how to obtain a representative sampling process. A detailed description of the theory is beyond the scope of this article but is briefly described as follows: The global estimation error (GEE) is the sum of the total analytical error and the total sampling error (which may be unknown/unassessed). The total sampling error stems from the – in this case water – heterogeneity and the sampling process itself.

The water heterogeneity in this regard is related to the purity of the water. Furthermore, there exists both correct and incorrect sampling errors. The correct sampling errors are unavoidable due to the water heterogeneity, while incorrect sampling errors are due to an incorrect sampling process. The water heterogeneity sets the minimum sampling error, which is known as fundamental sampling error (FSE). The minimum sample size for a given required uncertainty level can be determined with a formula which is inversely proportional to this FSE.5 It may be appreciated that fully understanding the magnitude of sampling error(s) is not a straightforward task.

Water quality from an Annex 1 and Pharma 4.0 perspective

Annex 1 states that “WFI systems should include continuous monitoring systems such as Total Organic Carbon (TOC) and conductivity, as these may give a better indication of overall system performance than discrete sampling.”4 Though there is no mention of the word representative, one might be misled to think that simply employing continuous monitoring systems are better than discrete sampling. This is only true if there is time‑dependent heterogeneity, but no spatial homogeneity. In fact, process analytical technology (PAT) probes face many of the same issues with representativeness as grab sampling. Provided that there is spatial heterogeneity in the water being assessed by PAT probes and they are placed in a position such that they are only in contact with a small amount of the total water, the results will not be representative. An illustration of this can be seen in Figure 1, where the colour gradient illustrates possible heterogeneity. The best solution for PAT probes is to measure in upward flux, as this is proposed to be maximally self-mixing.6

The capability to measure in-line in the water system would therefore:

eliminate the risk of sample contamination, and

enable continuous measurements.

Continuous measurements have the advantage of quickly identifying deviations as well as monitoring trends, thus possibly detecting deviations before they happen. This is what Annex 1 refers to as the “system performance”. Though the above quote refers to TOC and conductivity measurements, for microbial monitoring of water systems Annex 1 also states: “Review of ongoing monitoring data should be carried out to identify any adverse trend in system performance.”4 A pharmaceutical company can either see this as an increase in manual labour due to increased microbial monitoring or as an opportunity to implement new in- or online equipment, thus moving towards Pharma 4.07 also in the scheme of microbial monitoring.

Continuous monitoring systems require in- or online solutions, with analytical equipment already placed in the water systems or with a direct outlet, to avoid the issues encountered with grab sampling for both offline and at-line analysis. For a distinction between offline, at-line, online and in-line, see Figure 2.

The distinction is based on a paper by Minnich et al.8 Online solutions already exist for TOC and conductivity. Furthermore, new solutions are emerging on the market for measuring bacteria and bacterial endotoxins in situ. For bacterial endotoxins, an online solution exists, which is an automatisation of the current analytical technique, such that the analysis can be performed without manual labour. It would, however, also be interesting to see if other analytical techniques could be developed into in-line solutions, which could perhaps be cheaper or smaller. Smaller solutions would enable more probes to be employed at different positions in the event it is difficult to achieve water homogeneity. A promising technique could be Raman spectroscopy, which has already proved capable of detecting bacteria even in very small quantities.9 Furthermore, the advantage of Raman (and other spectroscopic techniques) is its ability to give spectral fingerprints and thus quickly identify the bacterial strain in a contamination situation. Fast identification of the bacterial strain could help identify the source of contamination more quickly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent update of Annex 1 gives further incentive to do more monitoring and use continuous measurements related to water quality, which is in line with Pharma 4.0. However, it is still important to think about sampling errors, as without correct sampling, the extra samples or new PAT probes will not give more information.

About the author Isabella Jul-Jørgensen is an industrial PhD student in the department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk A/S. She has a bachelor and master’s degree in physics from University of Copenhagen, where she did her master’s thesis in laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy and chemometrics. Her current research is focused on spectroscopy and mathematical modelling as process analytical technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The research is focused on multiple processes, such as cleaning verification and formulation of drug products.

