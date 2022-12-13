European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 6 2022

This issue includes articles on Raman mapping of pharmaceutical tablets, delivery options for mRNA therapeutics, the use of high-throughput analytics for clonal cell selection and much more…

Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review:

FOREWORD

The lingering menace of diethylene glycol / ethylene glycol adulteration

David Elder (David P Elder Consultancy)

SUSTAINABILITY

Building CO 2 -neutral, defossilised supply chains for organic chemicals

Stefan Koenig, Martin Olbrich and Jan Backmann, Roche

Martin Held, Institute of Biotechnology of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

MANUFACTURING

Simplify, standardise, digitalise to transform manufacturing

Arnaud Robert and Brendan O’Callaghan, Sanofi

PACKAGING

Patient-centred pharmaceutical packaging: are we there yet?

Giana Carli Lorenzini, Technical University of Denmark

REGULATORY INSIGHT

Interchangeability of biosimilars in the EU – the industry impact

Marie Manley and Chris Boyle, Sidley Austin LLP

DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Clinical innovation: using digital solutions to deliver the next wave of medicines

Natalie Fishburn, Cristina Duran and Serban Ghiorghiu, AstraZeneca

UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING

Optimising bispecific antibody clonal cell selection with high-throughput analytics

Stuart Jamieson and Alice Harrison, Lonza

BIOPHARMA

Whole genome sequencing and analysis of live biotherapeutic products

Snehit Satish Mhatre and Michael Timm, Eurofins