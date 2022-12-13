Recommended

DIGITAL JOURNAL

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 6 2022

This issue includes articles on Raman mapping of pharmaceutical tablets, delivery options for mRNA therapeutics, the use of high-throughput analytics for clonal cell selection and much more…

Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
The lingering menace of diethylene glycol / ethylene glycol adulteration
David Elder (David P Elder Consultancy)

SUSTAINABILITY
Building CO2-neutral, defossilised supply chains for organic chemicals
Stefan Koenig, Martin Olbrich and Jan Backmann, Roche
Martin Held, Institute of Biotechnology of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

MANUFACTURING
Simplify, standardise, digitalise to transform manufacturing
Arnaud Robert and Brendan O’Callaghan, Sanofi

PACKAGING
Patient-centred pharmaceutical packaging: are we there yet?
Giana Carli Lorenzini, Technical University of Denmark

REGULATORY INSIGHT
Interchangeability of biosimilars in the EU – the industry impact
Marie Manley and Chris Boyle, Sidley Austin LLP

DRUG DEVELOPMENT
Clinical innovation: using digital solutions to deliver the next wave of medicines
Natalie Fishburn, Cristina Duran and Serban Ghiorghiu, AstraZeneca

UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING
Optimising bispecific antibody clonal cell selection with high-throughput analytics
Stuart Jamieson and Alice Harrison, Lonza

BIOPHARMA
Whole genome sequencing and analysis of live biotherapeutic products
Snehit Satish Mhatre and Michael Timm, Eurofins

 