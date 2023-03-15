ebook: Nanoparticle formulations: overcoming dissolution challenges

Share this post 8

This ebook explores the potential of nanoparticle formulations for drug delivery, as well techniques to predict in vivo bioavailability of these dosage forms.

Nanoparticle-based drug formulations are a promising option for drug delivery with numerous beneficial attributes. They have the potential to increase the bioavailability of drugs with low aqueous solubility, target specific cells or tissues, and release drugs in a controlled manner to reduce toxicity.

Currently more than 50 nanoparticle therapies are approved for clinical use in the US and Europe.

Download this ebook to: