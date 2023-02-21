European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2023
By European Pharmaceutical Review
21 February 2023
Shares
EPR Issue 1 includes articles on the future of pharmaceutical microbiology, separation and purification of complex biologics, the latest on nitrosamines and more…
Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
Accelerating drug development
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY
Shining a light on Raman for microbiological analysis
Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory
LIMS
Overcoming barriers to capturing data in a laboratory
Samantha Kanza, University of Southampton
ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Endotoxin trends: sustainability, automation and beyond
Miriam Guest, AstraZeneca UK
REGULATORY INSIGHT
UPC opt-out – a strategic balancing act for pharma
Jules Fabre and Sarah Taylor, Pinsent Masons
ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
New workflows for the analysis of mRNA therapeutics
Mark Dickman, University of Sheffield
DRUG DELIVERY
Moving towards oral delivery of biologics
Talat Imran, Rani Therapeutics
BIOPHARMA
Optimising fermentation with process analytical technology
Marie Izac, Sanofi Pasteur