Recommended

ebook: Extractables and leachables: a guide to analytical methods
cDPI: Line extension with capsule-based inhalation drug delivery
Hear from industry leaders in our upcoming live webinars – reserve your place today!
Free membership: sign up today to access all of our exclusive content
Download your complimentary copy of our latest digital journal
Issue 1 2023

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2023

EPR Issue 1 includes articles on the future of pharmaceutical microbiology, separation and purification of complex biologics, the latest on nitrosamines and more…

Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
Accelerating drug development
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY
Shining a light on Raman for microbiological analysis
Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory

LIMS
Overcoming barriers to capturing data in a laboratory
Samantha Kanza, University of Southampton

ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Endotoxin trends: sustainability, automation and beyond
Miriam Guest, AstraZeneca UK

REGULATORY INSIGHT
UPC opt-out – a strategic balancing act for pharma
Jules Fabre and Sarah Taylor,  Pinsent Masons

ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
New workflows for the analysis of mRNA therapeutics
Mark Dickman, University of Sheffield

DRUG DELIVERY
Moving towards oral delivery of biologics
Talat Imran, Rani Therapeutics

BIOPHARMA
Optimising fermentation with process analytical technology
Marie Izac, Sanofi Pasteur