In-depth focus

Analytical Techniques In-Depth Focus 2023

Articles explore analytical techniques for the analysis of mRNA therapeutics, computed tomography for characterisation of freeze-dried products and more…

  • New workflow for the analysis of mRNA therapeutics
    Here, Mark Dickman, Professor in Bioanalytical Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield, explores how analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry can support the manufacturing of mRNA therapeutics.
  • Computed tomography for in-depth investigation of freeze-dried products
    In this article, Teresa Siegert and Henning Gieseler, discuss the benefits of applying computed tomography in the production of freeze-dried pharmaceutical products, as well as the hurdles that must be navigated to realise its potential.
  • Using alkali-metal cation recognition of alpha-cyclodextrin to detect lithium ions
    Here, Ahmad Amini and Johan Carlsson from the Swedish Medical Products Agency discuss the use of matrix‑assisted laser desorption/ionisation time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for identification of lithium in pharmaceutical preparations.