European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 2023
By European Pharmaceutical Review
24 April 2023
EPR Issue 2 includes articles on the future of cell and gene therapy, the potential of AAV gene therapies, NMR relaxometry and more…
Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
New quality requirements for tobacco products
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
QA/QC MASS SPECTROMETRY
The benefits of mass spectrometry for expediting biologics to patients
Ian Anderson, Mostafa Zarei and Qifeng Zhang, Lonza
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Bioprocessing/Bioproduction
Realising the potential of AAV gene therapies
Rajiv Vaidya, Andelyn Biosciences
What gene therapy manufacturers can gain from collaboration
Neil Almstead, PTC Therapeutics
DATA INTEGRITY
Innovating pharma at the edge
Greg Hookings, Stratus Technologies
QA/QC CHROMATOGRAPHY
Digitalising HPLC methods: the path to interoperability
Birthe Nielsen, The Pistoia Alliance
REGULATORY INSIGHT
Preparing for stricter standards on substances of human origin
Ulf Grundmann, Elisabeth Kohoutek and Lara Sophie Hucklenbroich, King & Spalding
GUIDE TO: TESTING
Exploring low endotoxin recovery in drug products
Chiara Celli, Marco Mingolla and Fabrizio Lecce, Institute of Biomedical Research Antoine Marxer
SUPPLY CHAIN
Evaluating NMR relaxometry for antibody identification
Gregory Webster, AbbVie
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: DRUG DEVELOPMENT
Re-engineering proteins to develop novel immunotherapies
Jessicca Rege, Alkermes
Regenerative potential: cell‑based therapies for heart failure
Ibon Garitaonandia, CellProthera