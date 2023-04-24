Recommended

Bioprocessing/Bioproduction In-Depth Focus 2023

In this In-Depth Focus are articles on the potential of AAV gene therapies and what gene therapy manufacturers can gain from collaboration.

  • Realising the potential of AAV gene therapies
    Dr Rajiv Vaidya, Head of Manufacturing Science & Technology at Andelyn Biosciences, explores strategies for improving the scalability and cost‑effectiveness of AAV production while maintaining regulatory compliance.
  • What gene therapy manufacturers can gain from collaboration
    Neil Almstead, Chief Technical Operations Officer at PTC Therapeutics, shares his view on why collaboration is key to streamlining manufacture of gene therapies. 