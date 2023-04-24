Recommended

guide to

Guide To Testing

In this edition, experts from Institute of Biomedical Research Antoine Marxer and Associates of Cape Cod International share insight on endotoxin testing.

Included in this Guide to Testing:

  • Exploring low endotoxin recovery in drug products
    Chiara Celli, Marco Mingolla and Fabrizio Lecce from the Institute of Biomedical Research Antoine Marxer, discuss low endotoxin recovery in drug products analysed using the monocyte activation test.
  • Sustainability in BET from your endotoxin experts
    Associates of Cape Cod International, Inc. explores the future of sustainable LAL testing.

 