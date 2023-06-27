European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 3 2023
By European Pharmaceutical Review
27 June 2023
EPR Issue 3 includes articles the role of titanium dioxide in pharmaceutical formulations, bioprocessing innovations for cell and gene therapies, manufacturing of radiotheranostics and more …
Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
Nitrosamines: the beginning of the end?
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
MANUFACTURING
Meeting rising demands of a new radiotheranostic era
Leila Jaafar-Thiel, Nuclidium AG
Developing point‑of-care CAR T manufacturing
Arnon Nagler, Sheba Medical Center and Tel Aviv University
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: FORMULATION
Titanium dioxide (E171) and its role in formulation
Mike Tobyn, Bristol Myers Squibb,
Jonathan Kaye, GSK
David Harris, MSD
Jason Melnick, Eli Lilly
Capsule formulation: future trends
Torkel Gren, Recipharm
BIOPROCESSING
Streamlining bioprocessing for gene therapy
Kai Lipinski, ReciBioPharm
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: QA/QC MICROBIOLOGY/ RMM
The power of rapid methods for fungal ID
Tim Sandle, University of Manchester and Bio Products Laboratory
A collaborative approach to advancing adoption of RMMs
Caroline Peachey, European Pharmaceutical Review
VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
Paving the way for anti-Abeta active immunotherapy
Marija Vukicevic, Yves Kremer, Marie Kosco‑Vilbois and Andrea Pfeifer, AC Immune
Accelerating AMR vaccine development
Neil Murray, ReNewVax
GUIDE TO DATA INTEGRITY
Considerations for safety data migration methods
Graeme Bones, ICON
REGULATORY INSIGHT
The European Commission proposals – what practical impact?
Elizabethann Wright, Cooley LLP