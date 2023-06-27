Recommended

Digital journal

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 3 2023

EPR Issue 3 includes articles the role of titanium dioxide in pharmaceutical formulations, bioprocessing innovations for cell and gene therapies, manufacturing of radiotheranostics and more …

Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
Nitrosamines: the beginning of the end?
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

MANUFACTURING
Meeting rising demands of a new radiotheranostic  era
Leila Jaafar-Thiel, Nuclidium AG

Developing point‑of-care CAR T manufacturing
Arnon Nagler, Sheba Medical Center and Tel Aviv University

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: FORMULATION
Titanium dioxide (E171) and its role in formulation
Mike Tobyn, Bristol Myers Squibb, 
Jonathan Kaye, GSK
David Harris, MSD
Jason Melnick, Eli Lilly

Capsule formulation: future trends
Torkel Gren, Recipharm

BIOPROCESSING
Streamlining bioprocessing for gene therapy
Kai Lipinski, ReciBioPharm

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: QA/QC MICROBIOLOGY/ RMM
The power of rapid methods for fungal ID
Tim Sandle, University of Manchester and Bio Products Laboratory

A collaborative approach to advancing adoption of RMMs
Caroline Peachey, European Pharmaceutical Review

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
Paving the way for anti-Abeta active immunotherapy
Marija Vukicevic, Yves Kremer, Marie Kosco‑Vilbois and Andrea Pfeifer,  AC Immune

Accelerating AMR vaccine development
Neil Murray, ReNewVax

GUIDE TO DATA INTEGRITY
Considerations for safety data migration methods
Graeme Bones, ICON

REGULATORY INSIGHT
The European Commission proposals – what practical impact?
Elizabethann Wright, Cooley LLP

 