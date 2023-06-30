Recommended

In-depth focus

In Depth Focus QA/QC Microbiology/RMM 2023

This in-depth focus explores collaborative efforts to accelerate validation and adoption of rapid microbial methods across the pharmaceutical industry and the power of rapid methods for fungal ID.

  • A collaborative approach to advancing adoption of RMMs
    EPR’s Caroline Peachey explores collaborative efforts to accelerate validation and adoption of rapid microbial methods across the pharmaceutical industry.
  • The power of rapid methods for fungal ID
    By leveraging rapid identification techniques, pharmaceutical facilities can enhance their ability to detect and mitigate fungal contamination, safeguarding product quality and patient safety. Here, Dr Tim Sandle explores key challenges associated with fungal contamination in cleanrooms, discusses conventional and rapid identification methods, as well as the importance of validation.