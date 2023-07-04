Recommended

Guide to Data Integrity

Welcome to EPR‘s Guide to Data Integrity. In this edition, Charles River explores the significance of data integrity in pharmaceutical manufacturing, Graeme Bones of ICON considers how to complete database transfer with data integrity considerations at the forefront and Rapid Micro Biosystems® discusses the practical implications of the ‘four-eyes principle’ for pharma companies.

Included in this Guide to Data Integrity:

  • The significance of data integrity in pharmaceutical manufacturing
    Are you leveraging all the information from your quality control data? A secure, compliant and powerful data management system is critical for maintaining your data integrity compliance.
  • Considerations for safety data migration methods
    Pharmacovigilance regulation in the EU and beyond has continued to grow and become more stringent over the last decade. In this article, ICON’s Graeme Bones explains how to handle the different types of data migration methods and how companies can select the optimum approach to ensure data integrity is maintained.
  • Avoiding four-eyes uncertainty and regulatory risk
    Control and cost issues suggest that the best solution could be no eyes at all.