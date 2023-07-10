Capsule formulation: future trends

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive European Pharmaceutical Review's journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Please enter your location details. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Please select your areas of interest. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

What are three main challenges capsules overcome with regard to drug formulations?

Capsules also offer the easiest method to achieve fixed-dose combinations of incompatible drug substances”

Capsules offer a great solution to the challenge of creating sophisticated modified-release products. By mixing different coated pellets or minitablets, multiple intricate and precise drug release patterns can be achieved.

Compared with other oral solid dosage forms, capsules also offer the easiest method to achieve fixed-dose combinations of incompatible drug substances. By mixing coated granules, pellets or minitablets within a capsule, incompatible drug substances can be incorporated into a single dose without stability issues. This has benefits for patients that are prescribed complex treatments requiring the administration of multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as it is possible to reduce the number of daily doses to a single multi‑API capsule, enhancing convenience and patient adherence in turn.

Capsules offer benefits when rapidly developing a product for clinical trials”

Further than this, capsules offer benefits when rapidly developing a product for clinical trials. Capsules can avoid the issue of ensuring sufficient compactability for a coherent tablet to form and make it more straightforward to vary the dose. Additionally, a placebo is simple to create by filling identical capsules with an excipient, such as lactose, starch or cellulose.

How is the rise of fixed-dose combinations affecting the market?

Capsules are in many cases the best way to create an oral fixed-dose combination, as it is easy to separate the different drugs to avoid incompatibilities. As a result, there is growing interest in capsules for orally administered drugs.

There are two different drivers for fixed-dose combinations. First, as mentioned above, by reducing the number of pills that a patient is required to take, it is possible to increase convenience for the patient and reduce the risk that they may forget to take one of their daily doses. This is one way to improve patient adherence to a prescription and ensure efficacy of the treatment.

Second, there is considerable interest across the industry in repurposing existing drugs for new indications and often this means that two or more known active ingredients are combined in one treatment. As mentioned above, capsules are ideal for this, as they allow two drug substances to be easily combined in a single dose while minimising concerns about compatibility.

What are the top three limitations for capsule technologies?

The main limitation of capsules is their size, and in higher doses of drugs, the capsules needed are relatively large. The issue here for patients is both physiological and psychological. It is true that larger capsules can be more difficult to swallow than smaller capsules.

However, as capsules are generally smooth, with an elongated shape, even larger capsule sizes are relatively easy to swallow compared with some traditional oral solid dosage forms. Nevertheless, to certain patients, the larger capsules required for some multi-API drug products or those with complex controlled release profiles can be perceived as difficult to swallow. This can create challenges in terms of patient compliance. To combat this, work is being done by contract drug development partners to advance formulation development with the aim of further reducing the size of capsules for complex drug products to help optimise patient comfort in future.

Another drawback is that traditionally capsules have been slightly more expensive to produce than tablets, which is due to the cost of the capsule shell and a slightly slower manufacturing process than tablets. However, it should be noted that several steps in tablet manufacturing, such as granulation and coating, can be quite time-consuming and therefore, in a growing number of cases, capsules are becoming a more cost-efficient solution than tablets.

One further issue is that capsules tend to be more sensitive to high temperature and higher moisture when compared with tablets. However, this problem is being addressed with the advent of new capsule materials that are less susceptible to such challenges, helping to maximise shelf life.

What developments in capsules do you anticipate over the next five to 10 years?

We will see a continued process of shifting from gelatine to HPMC and other new capsule materials. This is due to the increasing adoption of a vegetarian diet, as well as greater uptake in markets with hot and humid climates. As the shelf-life limits of capsules are being overcome with these new shell materials, we will see even broader use of capsules among all oral drugs. New types of drugs, such as oral vaccines, will also be formulated as capsules.

There may also be growth in capsules for inhalation. We expect a steep increase in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in low- and middle-income countries. This will lead to demand for cost-efficient inhalation medicine and inhalers. Dry powder inhalers using drug substance in capsules are relatively cost-efficient devices and the capsule filling is a simple process. We believe that this may offer one solution to provide affordable inhalation therapy.

Conversely, there will be challenges for capsules, such as a strong trend toward injectable medicine, as more and more new drugs are biologics and usually require injection. We will also see progress in alternative ways for drug products to be manufactured, such as 3D printing. Yet, due to the patient convenience of capsules, combined with their unique controlled‑release benefits, I am convinced that there will be a strong need for capsules in the coming decades.