European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2023

EPR Issue 4 includes articles on fridge-free vaccines, dry powder drug delivery, Annex 1, contamination control strategy and more.

Included in Issue 4 of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
Dissolution testing – a dual role
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

REGULATORY INSIGHT
EU packaging reform: a prescription for change?
Maciej Adamczyk and Monika Pyzio-Michalik, DBS Law Firm

EVENT PREVIEW
Modern methods in microbiology and analytics
PharmaLab Congress

DRUG DELIVERY
Dry powder delivery to the lungs
Jnanadeva Bhat, ACG

EVENT PREVIEW
CPHI Barcelona 2023: what to expect
Featuring company profiles from BioSpectra, Lonza and Ajinomoto

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
The imperative of fridge-free vaccines
Bruce Roser, Stablepharma

DRUG DELIVERY
Advancing AOCs to transform the delivery of RNA therapeutics
Michael Flanagan, Avidity Biosciences

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: QA/QC ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Leveraging PAT for environmental monitoring in light of Annex 1
Isabella Jul-Jørgensen, Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk

Uncovering new frontiers in microbiology and EM
Laure Pomares Voisin, Catalent Biologics
Tony Cundell, Microbiological Consulting, LLC

Developing an effective contamination control strategy
Caroline Peachey, European Pharmaceutical Review

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: BIOPROCESSING/BIOPRODUCTION
How breakthrough CAR-T cancer therapies could be made more widely accessible
Olivier Negre, Smart Immune

Implementing the future of mRNA therapeutics
Bruce Lahn, PhD, VectorBuilder