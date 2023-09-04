European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2023
By European Pharmaceutical Review
4 September 2023
EPR Issue 4 includes articles on fridge-free vaccines, dry powder drug delivery, Annex 1, contamination control strategy and more.
Included in Issue 4 of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
Dissolution testing – a dual role
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
REGULATORY INSIGHT
EU packaging reform: a prescription for change?
Maciej Adamczyk and Monika Pyzio-Michalik, DBS Law Firm
EVENT PREVIEW
Modern methods in microbiology and analytics
PharmaLab Congress
DRUG DELIVERY
Dry powder delivery to the lungs
Jnanadeva Bhat, ACG
EVENT PREVIEW
CPHI Barcelona 2023: what to expect
Featuring company profiles from BioSpectra, Lonza and Ajinomoto
VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
The imperative of fridge-free vaccines
Bruce Roser, Stablepharma
DRUG DELIVERY
Advancing AOCs to transform the delivery of RNA therapeutics
Michael Flanagan, Avidity Biosciences
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: QA/QC ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Leveraging PAT for environmental monitoring in light of Annex 1
Isabella Jul-Jørgensen, Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk
Uncovering new frontiers in microbiology and EM
Laure Pomares Voisin, Catalent Biologics
Tony Cundell, Microbiological Consulting, LLC
Developing an effective contamination control strategy
Caroline Peachey, European Pharmaceutical Review
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: BIOPROCESSING/BIOPRODUCTION
How breakthrough CAR-T cancer therapies could be made more widely accessible
Olivier Negre, Smart Immune
Implementing the future of mRNA therapeutics
Bruce Lahn, PhD, VectorBuilder