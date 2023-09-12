Developing an effective contamination control strategy

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

What is a contamination control strategy?

There are several different definitions of contamination control strategy, but they are all based upon common principles, the panel noted.

The CCS is essentially a planned set of activities or controls based upon product process understanding, that operate cohesively to assure process performance and product quality.

Risk is an ‘implicit’ consideration to the formation, development and sustainment of a CCS. Another key factor is the ability to visualise the relationship between contamination controls, validation of controls, monitoring of controls and governance. This visual representation (eg, the ‘house of contamination control’ in PDA TR903), is pivotal for organisations and provides clarity on the significance of foundation controls over mere monitoring.

CCS implementation

While elements may already be in place, implementing the CCS is often seen as an overwhelming and daunting task. The panel explored some of the common challenges faced and made several recommendations.

Governance and ownership

Establishing clear ownership and governance for CCS implementation is crucial, according to the panel. Assigning responsibility for driving the CCS strategy, overseeing its execution, and ensuring alignment throughout the organisation can be challenging. Effective governance ensures that the CCS remains a living document that drives continuous improvement.

Document structure

Another common challenge discussed was structuring of CCS documentation. Many organisations struggle with finding the balance between being comprehensive and concise. CCS documents can become lengthy, making it difficult to follow, identify gaps, or focus on critical elements. The speakers emphasised the importance of creating a clear, organised, and concise structure to address contamination risks effectively.

A recommendation was made for the development of a control strategy – essentially a vision of principles across the organisation – along with a more detailed contamination control plan that is reviewed more regularly and may differ from site to site.

Site-specific approach

The panel explored the advantage of using a CCS as a means of continuous improvement for other product types and manufacturing approaches beyond aseptic or sterile manufacture. For example, the CCS can be used for processes for low bioburden drug substances and nonsterile drugs.

Sterile and non-sterile manufacturing sites operate under very different conditions, especially concerning microbiological control. It is therefore important to understand how the Annex 1 requirements are going to compare in a non-sterile site. A recommendation was to create a ‘rationale document’ looking at each of the Annex 1 items concerning microbiological control and translate those to a non-sterile or low-bioburden environment.

Risk assessment

Organisations often encounter challenges when conducting risk assessments. Different departments within an organisation might use different approaches, leading to inconsistencies and misaligned priorities. The panel stressed the need for agreement on risk assessment strategies across the organisation to ensure consistent evaluation and prioritisation of contamination risks.

An area where many operators struggle is with the assessment of microbiological risks. The panel recommended adopting a principled approach that focuses on three main areas: microbial ingress, proliferation, and retention. This approach enables organisations to identify risks and controls associated with contamination sources effectively.

The panelists again highlighted the importance of critical thinking and tailoring the CCS to individual sites and processes. Various technical reports including Technical Monograph 20, PDA TR90, as well as consulting scientific research, can support efforts. Suppliers should also be expected to contribute to a facility’s contamination control strategy, with the CCS development seen as a ‘collective effort,’ involving multiple resources across the organisation.

New technologies and the CCS

Panelists welcomed the mention of rapid microbial methods (RMM) in Annex 1 and there was consensus on potential benefits for implementation in the CCS. However, they stressed that careful thought needs to be given to their integration, value proposition, and how the data generated will be used.

It was also noted that any new technology should fit into the existing contamination control strategy and must offer genuine benefits.

One speaker suggested that automation represents the technology with the largest value in terms of compliance, economy, efficiency and ensuring quality in the micro-QC lab, drawing parallels between highly automated clinical labs.

Another application discussed was the use of continuous monitoring, eg, online total organic carbon (TOC) or conductivity testing to assess water utility systems.

Nevertheless, questions regarding how best to interpret and use the data generated remain. There was recognition that automation, integrated with Lab Information Management Systems (LIMS), can provide ‘immense value’. However, data integration remains an issue; many programs and instruments use different proprietary formats that may be difficult to convert and import into other systems.

Looking to the future there was agreement on the potential for machine learning to interpret and react to real-time data and for risk prediction. “There’s lots of opportunity with introducing technologies, but as a collective industry we need to support each other for that to happen on a wider scale than it is now,” one panel member said.

References

Annex 1: Manufacture of Sterile Products. [Internet] European Union. 2022. [cited 2023Aug]. Available from: https://health.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2022-08/20220825_gmp-an1_en_0.pdf. Technical Monograph No 20 Bio-Contamination. [Internet] PHHS. 2014. [cited 2023Aug]. Available from: https://www.phss.co.uk/product/phss-technical-monograph-no-20-bio-contamination/. Technical Report 90: Contamination Control Strategy Development. [Internet] PDA. 2023. [cited 2023Aug]. Available from: https://www.pda.org/bookstore/product-detail/7155-technical-report-90-contamination-control.