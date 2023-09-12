Implementing the future of mRNA therapeutics

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive European Pharmaceutical Review's journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

State - select state - AA AE AK AL AP AR AZ CA CO CT DC DE FL GA GU HI IA ID IL IN KS KY LA MA MD ME MI MN MO MS MT NC ND NE NH NJ NM NV NY OH OK OR PA PR RI SC SD TN TX UT VA VI VT WA WI WV WY

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Please enter your location details. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Please select your areas of interest. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Please select which types of emails you would like to receive from European Pharmaceutical Review:

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

What are mRNA therapeutics?

mRNA is a single-stranded piece of RNA encoded by DNA that the body uses as a template to create proteins. In vitro transcription, commonly abbreviated as IVT, enabled the large-scale production of mRNA molecules, paving the way for investigating their potential as a viable therapeutic modality.

Due to its function of encoding proteins – it can theoretically produce any protein or peptide – it is rapidly becoming a viable method for vaccines, immunotherapy, and protein replacement”

Using RNA as a therapeutic modality has many advantages.2 Due to its function of encoding proteins – it can theoretically produce any protein or peptide – it is rapidly becoming a viable method for vaccines, immunotherapy, and protein replacement. Compared to alternatives like viral vectors, mRNA is easier and hypothetically safer to deliver as it is translated in the cytoplasm, and thus does not need to enter the nuclei, reducing overall genotoxicity and removing the risk of accidental infection or opportunistic insertion. Logistically, mRNA therapeutics are also relatively simple to produce, and it is easy to swap and tweak the internal components if needed. The incredibly successful COVID-19 vaccination effort demonstrated the capability of mRNA‑based therapies. However, overcoming remaining developmental challenges will unlock the full potential of this powerful approach.

Challenges of mRNA development

Developmental concerns include mRNA vector production, scalability, and quality control”

The challenges broadly fit into two categories: design and development. The design challenges include creating mRNA with stable poly(A) tails, efficiently capping the mRNA, and incorporating the appropriate coding sequences to ensure stability and expression levels. Developmental concerns include mRNA vector production, scalability, and quality control.

Design challenges

Five-prime cap

Positioned on the ends of mRNA, a cap and poly(A) tail are required to stabilise mRNA in the cytosol, where decay is catalysed predominantly by exonucleases.3 On the five-prime‘ (5’) end of the mRNA molecule is a cap of methylated guanine (G nucleotide) attached to the mRNA with a 5′ to 5′ triphosphate linkage. This component is essential for RNA translation and stability and can be added enzymatically or co-transcriptionally.

Enzymatic capping can be highly efficient, but it is variable depending on the secondary structure of the 5’ untranslated region (UTR) of interest. While T7 RNA polymerase has a strong preference for Guanosine triphosphate (GTP) initiation, making the GGG sequence a commonly used initiator sequence for enzymatic capping, the co-transcriptional cap analogue in combination with T7 RNA polymerase requires a different initiator sequence. IVT mRNA therapeutic design must incorporate a proper initiator sequence and 5’ UTR to ensure high capping efficiency. mRNA 5′ capping can be challenging to optimise at scale, making it critical to partner with trusted experts in mRNA design.

Poly(A) tail

In contrast to the 5’ cap, poly(A) tails are a long series of adenine (A) nucleotides added to the 3’ end of mRNA. These tails help increase mRNA stability, prevent degradation, and initiate protein translation. IVT mRNA therapeutic design must incorporate poly(A) tails to ensure the stability and effectiveness of the therapeutic.

For production, it is most efficient to clone poly(A) tails directly into the vector, but cloning a repetitive 100-150-nucleotide structure into a vector can be challenging. Additionally, bacterial vector hosts can frequently recombine long stretches of repetitive nucleotides. Quality control on poly(A) tail structure is a further challenge because Sanger sequencing on long repeating A sequences is technically unreliable. Taken together, these reasons make it essential to obtain and maintain partnerships with industry experts in vector design and mRNA production who can optimise mRNA vector design for optimal performance.

Untranslated region

To further increase both translation and stability, mRNA requires 5’ and 3’ UTRs to flank the open reading frame (ORF). UTRs must be carefully chosen because they may also impair translation or mRNA stability. Specific cis-acting destabilising sequences, like AU-rich elements and micro-RNA (miRNA) binding sites, primarily reside in UTRs, although they may also be found in open-reading frames ORFs. Care must be taken to avoid such destabilising signals. To improve translation efficiency, the Kozak sequence4 is generally added after the 5’ UTR sequence, and the design of proper 5’ and 3’ UTR sequences is crucial for the success of mRNA vaccines.

Coding sequence

A recurrent strategy to enhance the protein expression level of mRNAs is replacing rare codons with frequently used synonymous codons, a recognition facilitated by abundant cognate transfer RNA (tRNA) in the cytosol. ORF sequences can be adjusted to achieve comparable codon ratios, as seen in genes encoding highly expressed proteins in human cells. Additionally, optimising the guanine and cytosine (GC) content has demonstrated an increase in steady-state mRNA levels in vitro and enhanced protein expression in vivo.

Linearisation restriction enzyme

Directly downstream of the poly(A) tail, a restriction site is required for template linearisation to terminate RNA synthesis. Restriction enzymes producing 5’ overhangs are preferred over those producing blunt ends or 3’ overhangs. Beyond common type II restriction enzymes generating 5’ overhangs (eg, Bam HI, Eco RI), “type IIS” enzymes (eg, SapI) are of interest because they cleave sequence independently outside of their recognition sequence and ensure the integrity of the poly(A) tail.

Developmental challenges

Reducing vector production constraints is essential to producing high-quality IVT mRNA at scale. Vectors must be optimised for ideal codon usage to enhance open reading frames and ensure high mRNA expression. Expert partners can create reliable vectors on a small scale for initial discovery through to large-scale therapeutic development without missing a beat. Instead of handling vector production internally, collaborating with an industry expert can empower developers to focus on their core expertise.

mRNA purification

Major impurities such as residual DNA and protein must be removed from mRNA by oligo-dT chromatography. The efficiency of mRNA capture using oligo-dT chromatography can vary based on the quality of the starting material. For example, low-abundance transcripts with short poly(A) tails may result in a low yield.

Another major contaminant is double-stranded RNA, which is critical to remove because of its immunogenic properties. However, eliminating double-stranded RNA is more challenging because of the inherent fragility of RNA and the potential for contamination by ribonucleases. Double‑stranded RNA can be removed with hydrophobic interaction chromatography or ion-pair reversed-phase chromatography which exploit hydrophobic interactions to separate double-stranded RNA. Both methods have complex benefits and pitfalls, and selecting the best choice requires working with a team that has an extensive understanding of both RNA purification and the specific project.

Scalability

Scalability is a major developmental hurdle for therapeutic IVT mRNA production. Rapidly and reliably switching gears from small-scale discovery‑sized batches to large-scale production often requires a complete overhaul of infrastructure and equipment.

Producing mRNA at scale requires extensive production facilities, specialised equipment, and expertly trained staff to operate the facilities. These investments require a considerable upfront cost and significant process optimisation to maintain the necessary quality and yield.

Regulatory requirements

Another critical requirement for mRNA development is meeting regulatory requirements. Because mRNA therapeutics are a relatively new modality, keeping up with the shifting and complex good manufacturing practice (GMP), guidelines can be a sizeable developmental hurdle. Ensuring processes meet these guidelines can be expensive, complex, and risky. Again, collaborating with well-established leaders in mRNA production can help mitigate these risks.

Overcoming mRNA challenges through collaboration

While overcoming these obstacles with mRNA therapeutics alone is not impossible, it can be time‑consuming and costly. For this reason, partnering with industry experts ensures product quality at any scale and reduces technological and operational burdens. This approach reduces upfront investments and lowers risks, facilitating focus on developing treatments rather than overcoming logistical and regulatory hurdles.

As demonstrated by the success of mRNA vaccines for treating COVID-19, mRNA-based therapies have tremendous clinical potential. It is now up to the scientific and medical communities to harness that capability. As described, IVT mRNA technology is relatively simple compared to other therapeutic modalities. By selecting trusted mRNA‑producing partners, developers can have peace of mind that their therapeutic can be produced at any scale to the highest quality, so they can focus on creating life-changing mRNA therapeutics for patients who need it most.

References

Tregoning JS, Flight KE, Higham SL, al. Progress of the COVID-19 vaccine effort: Viruses, vaccines and variants versus efficacy, effectiveness and escape. Nature Reviews Immunology. 2021;21(10):626–36. Rohner E, Yang R, Foo KS, al. Unlocking the promise of mrna therapeutics. Nature Biotechnology. 2022;40(11):1586–600. Wadhwa A, Aljabbari A, Lokras A, al. Opportunities and challenges in the delivery of mRNA-based vaccines. Pharmaceutics. 2020;12(2):102. Acevedo JM, Hoermann B, Schlimbach T, Teleman AA. Changes in global translation elongation or initiation rates shape the proteome via the kozak sequence. Scientific Reports. 2018;8(1).