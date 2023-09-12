How breakthrough CAR-T cancer therapies could be made more widely accessible

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Allogeneic cell therapy

Using immune cells from donors – allogeneic cell therapy – offers a number of advantages over autologous cell therapy, including the potential to be more cost effective and readily available, and providing a higher quality product. In addition, allogeneic therapies could provide a ready-to-use ‘off the shelf’ therapy and a manufacturing output that could enable dosing for several patients as well as multiple dosing for individual patients.

But, of course, allogeneic therapies are not without risk. With their potential benefits come significant development challenges. These stem from the immunological mismatch that may exist between donor and recipient. If the administered allogeneic cells recognise and attack healthy recipient tissues, the cell therapy may cause dangerous graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). Conversely, if the recipient’s immune system recognises and reacts against the allogeneic product, the cell therapy may be rejected, reducing or eliminating any therapeutic effect.

Harnessing the thymus

A new approach being developed is the production of allogeneic CAR T cells using a novel type of T-cell progenitor and the power of the human thymus.

The thymus is a little-known but critically important organ in the body, located just behind the breastbone, in front of the heart. It is instrumental in arming our immune system in early life, since its function is to train immature T cells, or T-cell progenitors, to become mature T cells that will each recognise – and attack – a unique target. Indeed, the ‘T’ in T cells refers to the thymus. The thymus is also responsible for eliminating T cells that can cause GvHD or autoimmune disease.

T cells originate from haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow. Following the initial stages of differentiation, T-cell progenitors travel to the thymus to complete their maturation. The thymus ‘educates’ the T-cell progenitors to express a receptor (TCR) so that they can recognise virus, bacteria, tumours and other threats, rebuilding the complete repertoire of immune cells. T cells that react against a patient’s own tissue are eliminated by the thymus.

The thymus is highly active until puberty, at which point it slows down and begins to shrink. It is very small in adults and largely replaced by fat.

Allogeneic HSCT

For some time, researchers have been working to improve a treatment called allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo‑HSCT), a procedure in which a patient receives healthy blood-forming cells (stem cells) from a donor to replace their own stem cells that have been destroyed by treatment with radiation or chemotherapy. But while allo-HSCT is the only available cure for many types of blood cancers, a successful outcome is highly dependent on the level of immunological matching between donor and recipient. The best outcomes result from matched donors (usually a relative), but availability of these donors is limited and the complications from unmatched donors include GvHD.

Another key issue is the time it takes for the immune system to replenish itself following the allo‑HSCT procedure. This can take one to two years, particularly in adult patients, during which time the patient is highly vulnerable to infection and other events related to having a depleted immune system.

Innovation in T-cell therapy production

In a bid to shorten the time it takes to reconstitute the immune system following allo-HSCT, an innovative cell therapy is currently being trialled at hospitals in New York and Paris. The therapy is based on the concept that one of the most time-consuming steps in the reconstitution of the immune system following allo-HSCT is the differentiation of stem cells into T-cell progenitors (immature T cells).

Large numbers of T-cell progenitors can then be infused into patients where they migrate to the thymus in their droves, reinvigorating the thymus to do its job of creating mature T cells that are capable of defending the body against cancer”

French researchers at the cutting edge of this field have developed a novel method which extracts stem cells from donor blood and cultures them for seven days in the lab with a special cytokine cocktail that sees them differentiate into thymus‑homing T-cell progenitors.1 Large numbers of these T-cell progenitors can then be infused into patients where they migrate to the thymus in their droves, reinvigorating the thymus to do its job of creating mature T cells that are capable of defending the body against cancer and infection. This entire process takes three months, rather than the one to two years in currently approved allo-HSCT procedures.

Improving CAR-T production

Researchers have already begun working on possible ways to apply this technology to overcome the limitations of, and expand access to, CAR-T therapies. Thus far this includes transducing allogeneic stem cells with a lentiviral vector coding for CARs and then differentiating them into CAR T-cell progenitors using the special cytokine cocktail. The next step would be infusing these CAR T-cell progenitors into a patient where they are expected to migrate to the patient’s thymus and complete their maturation through an entirely natural process. They would go on to be released into the body to find their cancer target and eliminate tumours.

This new technology can potentially facilitate the next generation of CAR-T therapies that would not require extracting T cells from patients or knocking down their T-cell receptors to avoid GvHD. Allogeneic T-cell progenitors produced ex vivo could be used with a wide variety of CARs, broadening the range of cancers that could be targeted. The process would be far quicker and more cost-effective as several patients could be treated with a single batch of the ‘off-the-shelf’ therapy. These CAR T cells would be tolerised to ‘self’ via the patient’s own thymus, avoiding the risk of GvHD, and provide the patient with the full T-cell repertoire in a shortened time period, conferring the capability to fight infection and cancer relapse.

Preliminary studies have proved very promising. The next important step is to select donors with an immunological matching type that would allow for stem cell extraction and subsequent CAR T-cell progenitor production for the widest possible coverage of the patient population. To this end, we are currently designing algorithms that can enable us to do this efficiently.

