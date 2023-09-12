Uncovering new frontiers in microbiology and EM

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive European Pharmaceutical Review's journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Please enter your location details. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Please select your areas of interest. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

What are the main challenges in pharmaceutical environmental monitoring today?

The European pharmaceutical industry has been facing the challenge of developing new contamination control strategies to meet Annex 1 requirements of EU Good Manufacturing Practice”

Laure: Current challenges include the increased need for rapid detection of results, as well as determining which monitoring approaches are the best for a specific sterile environment to ensure drug products are kept safe from contaminants. Secondly, is the development of a rationale for environmental sampling plans, which requires the frequency needed and the location best suited to prevent cross contamination to be determined. Finally, the European pharmaceutical industry has been facing the challenge of developing new contamination control strategies to meet Annex 1 requirements of EU Good Manufacturing Practice, which was revised in 2022, and provides specific guidance on the manufacture of sterile medicinal products.

What are the top two considerations for quality control in environmental monitoring?

A proper and robust training programme for staff is critical to safeguard the quality of finished products”

Laure: The most important consideration is the quality of personnel training. A proper and robust training programme for staff is critical to safeguard the quality of finished products. Additionally, environmental monitoring should be adaptable to issues that may occur in production: results can take up to seven days to be obtained, thus causing a delay in response, so it is vital to have robust standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to mitigate against the risk of contamination wherever possible.

What is the best way environmental monitoring professionals can support sustainability in their work?

Laure: It is important that environmental monitoring professionals stay up to date and are aware of current and upcoming regulatory requirements. They should also be heavily involved in the manufacturing process, allowing any changes that could impact the quality of the environment to be detected. The more engaged these professionals are with their manufacturing counterparts, the more likely it is for a company to maintain a sustainable sterile environment for drug product production.

What development do you anticipate will impact EM the most in the next five years?

Laure: It is likely that a lot more rapid-test technology will be employed within the pharma industry, which could have a beneficial impact as it will allow faster confirmation of results, and potentially shorten the decision-making timelines for implementation of corrective actions and product batch release.

What are main challenges in pharmaceutical microbiology?

Tony: Clearly the number one challenge in 2022, as mandated by the EU GMP Guidelines for the Manufacture of Sterile Medicinal Products Annex 1, is the development of a contamination control strategy (CCS) for your company. The implementation date for the revised guidelines is 25 August 2023, but companies have been busy translating these requirements into corporate policies and procedures that will be rolled out of each sterile-product manufacturing site. Should this be largely a top-down or more a bottom-up exercise? I believe that the latter is preferable.

Clearly the number one challenge in 2022, as mandated by the EU GMP Guidelines for the Manufacture of Sterile Medicinal Products Annex 1, is the development of a contamination control strategy (CCS) for your company

The implementation of a CCS will require more than writing documents, it may involve changes in the corporate culture, better information management, retraining personnel, and capital expenditure to upgrade facilities. This may demand a re-allocation of money in the budget from sales and marketing, research and development, and general administration to manufacturing and quality. How the regulators will enforce these revisions to GMP will only be apparent after they begin inspections of pharmaceutical companies.

Perhaps the second greatest challenge is the ongoing transition from products based on small molecules to large molecules to cellular therapies. Cellular products directed towards personalised medicine have short‑manufacturing cycles, small batch sizes, demanding analytical methods, and short shelf lives. Their manufacturing processes viewed as going from vein to vein involving cell donation, cell selection, gene modification, cell expansion, finishing, distribution, to administration all require aseptic manipulation hence have microbial contamination risks. The US federal drug GMP regulations that first become official in 1977 and their European counterparts will need to be re-interpreted for this new generation of products.

What is the most important lesson you learned in 2022 relating to microbiology and manufacturing?

Tony: As a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry, I regularly see technological changes exceeding the skill levels and experience of our workforce. It comes as a surprise that companies just do not know enough about the products they make. As in the microelectronic business, pharmaceutical companies need to make lower-cost, high quality products and innovate emerging new products for their long-term success. Changes in manufacturing technologies, analytical methods, and product types might overwhelm our workforce. Contract manufacturing organisations, start-up companies, established pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies are having difficulty recruiting and retaining technically trained personnel.

What were the most exciting innovations in microbiology in 2022?

As the cost of WGS is now on the order of $200, I predict we will see this technology beginning to be used more widely in the pharmaceutical industry.

Tony: It is telling that our colleagues in food microbiology have removed pulsed-field and ribotyping from their analytical toolbox and replaced these technologies with Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS) and Multi-Locus Sequence Typing (MLST)… As the cost of WGS is now on the order of $200, I predict we will see this technology beginning to be used more widely in the pharmaceutical industry.

Technologies that I find exciting are biofluorescent particle counting methods (BFPC) for pharmaceutical grade water monitoring and air cleanliness monitoring in aseptic processing areas and use of biomarkers for sterility testing.1 BFPC will move environmental monitoring to a real‑time in-process control while biomarker measurement is a unique approach to sterility testing.

What major regulations will impact the sector in the next five years?

The emphasis on data integrity and failure investigations during regulatory inspections will undoubtedly impact pharmaceutical microbiology”

Tony: The emphasis on data integrity and failure investigations during regulatory inspections will undoubtedly impact pharmaceutical microbiology. The subjectivity and variability of plate counting has spiked an interest in the qualification and implementation of automated plate readers while the poor job that much of our industry does with out-of-specification microbial investigations lead to the formation in a task force which resulted in the January 2022 publication of the PDA Technical Report No. 88 Microbial Data Deviation Investigations in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Microbiologists everywhere welcome the emphasis placed in the EU GMP Annex 1 revision on Quality Risk Management. We will have more opportunities influence the development of future formulations and manufacturing processes.

About the interviewees With more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Laure Pomares-Voisin has specific expertise in quality management. She joined Catalent in 2008 as Manufacturing QA Manager for the company’s facility in Limoges, France, before becoming the site’s Quality Director in 2019. She has a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Université de Limoges. As Principal Consultant, Microbiological Consulting Tony Cundell consults in the areas of microbial risk assessment, regulatory affairs and microbiological testing. Prior to November 2013 he worked for Merck Research Laboratories in Summit, New Jersey as the Senior Principal Scientist in early phase drug development. Earlier in his career, Tony worked at a director level in Quality Control and Product Development organisations at the New York Blood Center, Lederle Laboratories, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Schering-Plough. He is a member of the 2015‑2020 USP Microbiology Committee of Experts where he takes a leadership role in modern microbiology methods.

Reference