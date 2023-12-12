Nitrosamines analysis with LC/MS-MS

This ebook provides a comprehensive overview of nitrosamine analysis for the pharmaceutical industry.

In recent years, nitrosamines have been detected in various medicines, leading to voluntary product recalls from the market. Nitrosamines analysis is, thus, key to ensuring safety and quality in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global regulatory bodies now require pharmaceutical manufacturers to control and strive to mitigate the presence of N-nitrosamines in their products. This is achieved through a combination of risk assessment and analytical testing.

Download this ebook to explore:

the formation of nitrosamines

the role of analytical testing in controlling nitrosamines

method development for nitrosamine analysis

how impurity analysis with LC–MS/MS can help meet stringent pharmaceutical industry regulatory requirements.