Pharma Horizons: Artificial Intelligence

EPR‘s inaugural Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for drug development, pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control.

AI/ML is predicted to be the top technology investment for 60 percent of life sciences companies over the next two years, according to a recent survey1 from the Pistoia Alliance. Additionally the pharmaceutical AI market is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2032, driven by its ability to enhance manufacturing, clinical trials, and research & development.

Within these pages we delve into some of the challenges and opportunities for AI in pharma, with exclusive insight from:

Dr Feng Ren, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Insilico Medicine

Dr Andrew Hopkins, founder of Exscientia, a company that brought four AI-generated drugs into the clinic in 2023

Tero Laulajainen, Head of Global Clinical Science at UCB

Vincenzo Salvatore, Legal Expert from BonelliErede

Microbiology expert Dr Tim Sandle

Experienced QP, Phoebe Clough

