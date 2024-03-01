European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2024
By European Pharmaceutical Review
1 March 2024
EPR Issue 1 includes articles on separation & purification, process analytical technology and drug delivery. Register your details now to download this exclusive content.
Articles included in Issue 1 of European Pharmaceutical Review include:
FOREWORD
Validation of analytical procedures – ICH Q2(R2)
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
REGULATORY INSIGHT
The EU pharmaceutical reform: tweaks to marketing authorisation procedures
Vladimir Murovec, Osborne Clarke
SEPARATION & PURIFICATION IDF
Fractionation, purification and downstream processing: the path to commercialisation
Rob Abbenhuis, Ardena
PAT
Process analytics for the new era of continuous RNA manufacturing
Edita Botonjic-Sehic, ReciBioPharm
RAMAN/NIR
Coherent Raman scattering microscopy: a powerful tool for pharmaceutics
Giulio Cerullo and Matteo Negro, Politecnico di Milano and Cambridge Raman Imaging
DRUG DELIVERY IDF
Unlocking innovative hydrogel treatments
Garry Laverty, Sreekanth Pentlavalli and Yuming An, Queen’s University Belfast
NITROSAMINES
Safeguarding purity under pressure: detecting nitrosamine contamination
Venkata Ranga Rao Attaluri, Sannova Analytical
This Issue was brought to you in partnership with Fujifilm Irvine Scientific: