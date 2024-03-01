Recommended

Join this webinar as GMP expert Mark Hallworth discusses the difference between cleanroom classification and monitoring of the new ISO 14644 Technical Report 21.
Join our webinar with Kneat Solutions as they discuss the best way forward in the evolving world of Pharma 4.0™
Learn how InDevR and their VaxArray multiplexed immunoassay platform empower Critical Quality Attribute (CQA) testing for multivalent mRNA vaccines
Learn the difference between cleanroom classification and monitoring of the new ISO 14644 Technical Report 21 focuses in section 4.0 and 5.2.
Register now for our webinar on microbial identification methods
New webinar: Process analytical technology: applications and opportunities for pharma
Advertorial

Forward-thinking CDMO tackles the dynamic challenge of N-nitrosamines control with high-performance analytical instrumentation

Poland-based Polpharma API relies on Waters analytical instrumentation for impurities method development and testing to meet the ever-evolving regulatory guidance around N-nitrosamines (nitrosamines) control in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

API method development and testing at Polpharma API

As a key player in the Polish pharmaceutical market and a prominent drug manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe, Polpharma API exports medicinal products to 35 markets and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to over 60 countries. Its API manufacturing facilities undergo stringent inspections from regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). As the largest Polish API manufacturer, Polpharma API offers a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products and CDMO solutions globally, providing services from initial development (for early stages of new chemical entities [NCEs]) to process development, validation, and commercial API manufacturing.

 