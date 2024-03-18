Recommended

Download the very latest expert insights from environmental monitoring and microbiology professionals
Join us as we look at how the outsourcing of buffers is helping biopharma drug manufacturers to streamline their processes.
Join our webinar with Kneat Solutions as they discuss the best way forward in the evolving world of Pharma 4.0™
Discover more on how Polpharma API meets evolving regulatory guidance around N-nitrosamines control in APIs with Waters’ high-performance analysis instruments.
Register now for our webinar on microbial identification methods
New webinar: Process analytical technology: applications and opportunities for pharma
Learn more about leveraging real-world data, the practical applications of AI and adopting configurable LC/NC solutions.
PHARMA HORIZONS

Pharma Horizons: Environmental Monitoring

This report is dedicated to exploring some of the latest advances in pharmaceutical environmental monitoring, covering topics from contamination control and cleanroom validation through to emerging technologies for bacterial endotoxin testing.

Download this report to discover key environmental monitoring trends impacting pharmaceutical manufacturers today, including the latest requirements for contamination control, the shift towards rapid methods and the latest regulations on bacterial endotoxin testing.

Expert insights from environmental monitoring and microbiology professionals:

  • Dr Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory
  • Marsha Steed, Senior Associate/Sterility Assurance Expert at Jeff Yuen & Associates, Inc. 
  • Shannon Chandler, Associate Director, Sterility Assurance at Spark Therapeutics
  • Evelyn Der, Lindsey Silva and Carmen Marín Delgado de Robles of Roche Group.

Learn more about:

  • Developing a contamination control strategy (CCS) for your pharmaceutical facility
  • How to put a CCS into practice though a case study on disinfectant frequency and rotation
  • Risk-based approaches to selecting sampling locations for cleanroom classification and environmental monitoring programmes
  • The specific EM priorities and considerations for a gene therapy manufacturer
  • Opportunities for recombinant Factor C (rFC) and recombinant cascade reagents (rCR) for bacterial endotoxin testing (BET)
  • The latest global regulations on BET and how they differ from region to region. 

Interested? Register your details now to download for free today!