Pharma Horizons: Environmental Monitoring
Published: 18 March 2024
This report is dedicated to exploring some of the latest advances in pharmaceutical environmental monitoring, covering topics from contamination control and cleanroom validation through to emerging technologies for bacterial endotoxin testing.
Download this report to discover key environmental monitoring trends impacting pharmaceutical manufacturers today, including the latest requirements for contamination control, the shift towards rapid methods and the latest regulations on bacterial endotoxin testing.
Expert insights from environmental monitoring and microbiology professionals:
- Dr Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory
- Marsha Steed, Senior Associate/Sterility Assurance Expert at Jeff Yuen & Associates, Inc.
- Shannon Chandler, Associate Director, Sterility Assurance at Spark Therapeutics
- Evelyn Der, Lindsey Silva and Carmen Marín Delgado de Robles of Roche Group.
Learn more about:
- Developing a contamination control strategy (CCS) for your pharmaceutical facility
- How to put a CCS into practice though a case study on disinfectant frequency and rotation
- Risk-based approaches to selecting sampling locations for cleanroom classification and environmental monitoring programmes
- The specific EM priorities and considerations for a gene therapy manufacturer
- Opportunities for recombinant Factor C (rFC) and recombinant cascade reagents (rCR) for bacterial endotoxin testing (BET)
- The latest global regulations on BET and how they differ from region to region.