ebook: Twin-screw extrusion for pharmaceutical applications

This compendium explains how hot-melt extrusion can help overcome common challenges in pharmaceutical development, with guidance on all stages of the HME process from formulation characterization to process design/development, and downstream processing.

Hot-melt extrusion can help overcome many pharmaceutical formulation challenges since it is a straightforward technique to compound all excipients on a molecular level.

Various dosage forms can be produced with a twin-screw extruder and corresponding downstream equipment. These include solid oral dosage forms such as buccal and transdermal, as well as new delivery systems like subcutaneous implants and transmucosal applications.

Download this eBook for a collection of articles that:

Introduce hot-melt extrusion and twin-screw extrusion

Explain the benefits of HME over spray drying

Outline the key information that must be collected to perform successful extrusion trials

Discuss HME process design and development

Explore different dosage forms that can be made with a twin-screw extrusion process.

