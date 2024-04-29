European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 2024
Published: 29 April 2024
European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 includes articles on cell and gene therapy, from supply chain and manufacturing to microbial testing.
Articles included in Issue 2 of European Pharmaceutical Review – our cell and gene therapy focus – include:
CELL & GENE THERAPY
Proper planning prevents CMC disasters for cell and gene therapies
Drew Hope, Ryan Guest and Clare Blue
eXmoor Pharma
SUPPLY CHAIN
Fresh or frozen? Navigating the cryopreservation dilemma for CGT
Priya Baraniak
OrganaBio
GUIDE TO TESTING
LoD requirements of qualitative microbiological methods for short shelf-life products
Edwin van den Heuvel
Eindhoven University of Technology
Pieta Boon
MSD
QA/QC MASS SPEC/CHROMATOGRAPHY
SFC-MS: advancements and applications in pharmaceutical quality control
Hugues Jambo, Cédric Hubert, Éric Ziemons and Philippe Hubert
University of Liège
ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
Advances and knowledge gaps in ICH Q2(R2)
Amanda Guiraldelli Mahr, Joachim Ermer, Jaime Marach, Phil Borman et al.
USP Analytical Procedure Lifecycle Joint Subcommittee
DRUG DELIVERY
Delivering long-acting oral treatments
Kyle Haraldsen
Lyndra Therapeutics