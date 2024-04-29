Recommended

Register now: Enhancing biopharma workflows with the power of UV/Vis spectroscopy webinar
Download our brand new eBook: A practical guide to single-use filtration in biopharma.
Join us as we look at how the outsourcing of buffers is helping biopharma drug manufacturers to streamline their processes.
Learn more about leveraging real-world data, the practical applications of AI and adopting configurable LC/NC solutions.
Download this compendium to discover how hot-melt extrusion can help to overcome pharmaceutical formulation challenges
Join this webinar to hear about the latest RMM technology and how it aligns with UPS testing criteria.
ARTICLE

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 2024

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 includes articles on cell and gene therapy, from supply chain and manufacturing to microbial testing.

EPR Issue 2 2024 - Feature 750 x 500

Articles included in Issue 2 of European Pharmaceutical Review – our cell and gene therapy focus include:

CELL & GENE THERAPY
Proper planning prevents CMC disasters for cell and gene therapies
Drew Hope, Ryan Guest and Clare Blue
eXmoor Pharma

SUPPLY CHAIN
Fresh or frozen? Navigating the cryopreservation dilemma for CGT
Priya Baraniak
OrganaBio

GUIDE TO TESTING
LoD requirements of qualitative microbiological methods for short shelf-life products
Edwin van den Heuvel
Eindhoven University of Technology
Pieta Boon
MSD

QA/QC MASS SPEC/CHROMATOGRAPHY
SFC-MS: advancements and applications in pharmaceutical quality control
Hugues Jambo, Cédric Hubert, Éric Ziemons and Philippe Hubert
University of Liège

ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
Advances and knowledge gaps in ICH Q2(R2)
Amanda Guiraldelli Mahr, Joachim Ermer, Jaime Marach, Phil Borman et al.
USP Analytical Procedure Lifecycle Joint Subcommittee

DRUG DELIVERY
Delivering long-acting oral treatments
Kyle Haraldsen
Lyndra Therapeutics

Login or create an account to download your copy of our Issue now!