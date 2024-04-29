Recommended

GUIDE TO...

Guide to Testing 2024

In this Guide to Testing articles explore limit of detection requirements for microbial testing of short-shelf-life products and sustainable endotoxin testing.

Guide to Testing
  • LoD requirements of qualitative microbiological methods for short shelf-life products
    In this article, Edwin van den Heuvel from Eindhoven University of Technology and MSD’s Pieta Boon investigate the maximal allowable limit of detection (LoD) of qualitative microbiological methods for release of batches in the presence of a clinically relevant upper specification limit (USL). This work is relevant for microbial testing of short shelf-life products, where reliable microbiological testing is difficult.
  • BET sustainability from your endotoxin experts
    Associates of Cape Cod International showcases its services and its endotoxin testing capabilities.

 

