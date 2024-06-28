Combining biofermentation and chemical synthesis to manufacture complex molecules in pharmaceutical applications

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

The possibility of joining forces across two traditionally separate areas of science, such as biofermentation and chemical synthesis processes, offers great benefits for the manufacturing of complex small molecules. It is becoming increasingly evident that future efforts for chemical manufacture will benefit from the integration and unified expansion of these two fields. The science behind each of these technologies is completely different and combines knowledge in biotechnology, microbiology, biochemistry, chemistry and engineering, but they can come together with a common goal to offer an infinite world of possibilities for manufacturing complex molecules efficiently, sustainably and reliably. The merging of both fields results in new research directions and innovative ideas, advancing knowledge and fostering creativity in both areas. It is possible say that without the combination of both technologies, several pharmaceutical products currently on the market – in therapeutic areas such as anticancer cytotoxic drugs, anti-infectious disease with antibiotics including resistant organisms, and antiviral agents among other indications – would not exist.

Developments in the fields of microbiology, biotechnology and process engineering have provided sufficient tools to obtain complex molecules by biofermentation that would otherwise have been impossible to achieve due to cost or synthesis limitations. For this, it is necessary to have the isolated cell line or bank to express that molecule by taking advantage of the genetic code and cellular machinery in living prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells acting as a factory, using biotechnology in the design of the culture medium and appropriate process conditions with in-process controls to grow the cells and induce the expression of the target molecule. The expression of the molecule of interest can occur from the genetic material of the cell being naturally expressed or genetically modified, including metabolically engineered by substantial alteration of their endogenous routes. Alternatively, this can happen through bioconversion from enzymes expressed in the cell that can catalyse the reaction step in a synthetic route from starting material added to the medium. Biofermentation compatible with industrial scales, together with specifically designed purification technologies, enables the expression and isolation of target molecules in an efficient and sustainably way, with the objective of having the purified active substances readily available for therapeutic purposes.

Chemical synthesis is the process by which one or more chemical reactions are appropriately designed and performed with the aim of converting a starting material into the desired product. In assembling a complex organic molecule such as an antiviral or anticancer agent, synthetic organic chemists have the power to replicate some of these most intriguing molecules of living nature in the laboratory but also to apply their developed synthetic strategies and technologies to construct variations.1,2 This is the basis for discovering compounds with new physical or biological properties. Such molecules facilitate biology and medicine, as they often find uses as biological tools and drug candidates for clinical development and commercial applications. In addition, not only can molecules of nature and their analogues be synthesised, but also other organic molecules for potential applications in many areas of medicine, science and technology.

Thus, combining both technologies for the same purpose presents infinite possibilities for pharmaceutical, biotechnological, or medical device applications. The advantages are manifold and include technical, social, environmental and economic benefits. All these support sustainable development goals.

From a technical point of view, it provides access to a wide variety of chemical molecules that can potentially address targets that are otherwise inaccessible as they overcome challenges that might not be technologically possible without this combination. Access to therapeutic tools that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to obtain is of incalculable social value. By combining the ability of cells to efficiently synthesise target molecules and chemical engineering to achieve the necessary modifications to obtain compounds with the desired activity inspired by molecules identified in nature, this is now a reality. This, in turn, simplifies production processes if biofermentation allows eliminating some or most of the chemical synthesis steps and progress to this combination. In this way, having more sustainable and simpler processes has a clearly positive impact on both process cost and the amount of waste generated. The cost of the process can be reduced by having processes that require less time for less complexity, including reduction of reagents/volumes. Also, productivity can be improved in those cases where it is possible to obtain a microorganism with sufficient productivity for the molecule of interest that can be used as starting material in the route of synthesis.

The pharmaceutical and chemical sector faces a major challenge to use greener manufacturing processes through efficient consumption of raw materials and by eliminating or reducing waste. Therefore, the ability to consider the possibility of generating synergies with biofermentation processes is fundamental to meeting this challenge. Similarly, the supply chain can be greatly simplified if the same manufacturing plant can combine both technologies at the same site. In this case, unnecessary transportation during manufacturing campaigns is eliminated, logistics is facilitated in the combination of both technologies without unnecessary delays due to factory location changes, and manufacturing campaigns can be adjusted to be more efficient by relying on the same supplier and site. Risk is significantly minimised by eliminating elements of the supply chain that are inefficient, increase cost or may adversely impact product quality. This in turn is an advantage for customers who want to simplify their supply chain and concentrate their trust in a few suppliers. Combining biofermentation and chemical synthesis in a single site is also a technical challenge for those manufacturers with the capacity to do so because it requires a rich and diverse technical know-how and adequate capabilities in the same installation.

Undoubtedly, it offers a competitive advantage for those specialised contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) that can tackle both technologies on the same site, offering global solutions in their chain value. Suanfarma CDMO is part of this select group of manufacturers offering this integrated and combined service with extensive experience in commercial manufacturing for high-value pharmaceutical products. The synergy between fermentation and chemical synthesis is our true strength and we achieve a balance that maximises efficiency, minimises waste, and ensures the scalability of API production. This integrated approach allows us to navigate the complexities of diverse therapeutic areas with agility and precision.

In summary, the combination of biofermentation and chemical synthesis helps to balance the need to improve quality of life with access to complex molecules while maintaining the health of humans due to access to multiple therapeutic tools. Merging both technologies enables availability and access to a larger pipeline of therapeutic agents with the consequent benefit to society.

About the author David Blanco, Industrial Business Development & CDMO Director, SuanFarma Group, has more than 15 years of experience in biotech and pharmaceuticals business development and project management. David is a proven business leader with demonstrated success managing global complex CDMO projects in the pharma and biotech industry and integrating all aspects of complex industrial technology products and systems. He has experience leading and managing biotech and pharma projects and teams focused on biologics and small molecule products, sponsor, and budget management, and has strong commercial and technical knowledge of pharmaceutical business building strong relationships and motivating internal teams.

References

1. Lippard S. Chemical synthesis: The art of chemistry. Nature 416, 587 (2002).

2. Nicolaou K C. Organic synthesis: the art and science of replicating the molecules of living nature and creating others like them in the laboratory. Proc. R. Soc. A. 470: 20130690 (2014).