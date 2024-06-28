Recommended

Register now: Managing the complexities of NDSRI method development: The N-nitroso propranolol case story
Learn more about leveraging real-world data, the practical applications of AI and adopting configurable LC/NC solutions.
Download this compendium to discover how hot-melt extrusion can help to overcome pharmaceutical formulation challenges
New webinar: Defining the right digital strategy for oncology: What do you want to measure?
Join now: Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing: what’s next for industry?
Register now for our upcoming webinar: Enhancing oral drug delivery: Exploring multiparticulate systems
Discover the latest innovations and research and cell and gene therapy.
FEATURE PARTNERSHIP

Combining biofermentation and chemical synthesis to manufacture complex molecules in pharmaceutical applications

It is well known that nature, being a rich source of bioactive natural products, offers up a massive number of candidate drugs for the pharmaceutical industry. David Blanco, Industrial BD and CDMO Director at Suanfarma CDMO, reveals why biofermentation benefits from additional processing to produce a viable drug candidate.

Credit: Suanfarma CDMO

Register to discover the full article on why biofermentation benefits from additional processing to produce a viable drug candidate.

The supply of complex structures from natural sources is very costly or technically unfeasible due to their scarcity. Therefore, it is essential to have technological alternatives that overcome the problem for the commercial supply chain that do not hinder the development of new therapeutic agents. The production of active substances through biofermentation by microbial synthesis makes it possible to obtain certain chemical substances as a sustainable production strategy, but on many occasions the exclusive application of this technology is not sufficient, and it is necessary to combine it with chemical modification processes to achieve the final drug candidate. The combination of both technologies is a challenge in the development of therapeutic products but brings competitive advantages that we will address in this article.