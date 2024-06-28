European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 3 2024

Articles included in Issue 3 of European Pharmaceutical Review include:

FOREWORD

Seeking perfection in an imperfect world

Dave Elder

David P Elder Consultancy

REGULATORY INSIGHT

Botanical drugs – what is the best way forward for regulatory and market approval?

Taly Dvorkis

Fieldfisher

QA/QC MICROBIOLOGY IN DEPTH FOCUS

Implementing single temperature incubation

Guillaume Pinon

Laboratoires SERVIER Industrie

Endotoxin standards: reflection and recommendation

Dr Radhakrishna Tirumalai

Merck Research Laboratories (MRL)

Karen Zink McCullough

MMI Associates, LLC

Improving aseptic connections throughout the manufacturing process

Vanessa Vasadi Figueroa

VVF Science® and Executive Director of Microbiology & Sterility Assurance at Quality Executive Partners, Inc

GUIDE TO DATA INTEGRITY

Harnessing microbial identification data to boost confident decision-making

Mirna Vazquez

Charles River Laboratories

Data integrity and AI: how pharma can build a data-driven future

Dr Klaus Heumann

LabVantage – Biomax GmbH

Sayan Basu

LabVantage Solutions

A holistic approach to safeguard data integrity in Biopharma manufacturing

Dr Fausto Artico

Transformational Execution

argenx

DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING IN DEPTH FOCUS

Considerations for successful tech transfer of a biologic purification process

Andrew Brown, Samit Patel and Mark Whickman

Lonza

Surfactant replacement options for Triton X-100 in bioprocessing

Allan Matte

National Research Council Canada

DRUG DEVELOPMENT IN DEPTH FOCUS

The promise and hurdles of restoring immune tolerance

Dr Christian Schröter

Topaz Therapeutics

MANUFACTURING

Optimising the biomanufacturing enterprise

Jeffrey N Odum

International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

Vaccine development – progress in infectious diseases and beyond

Dr Jamila Louahed

GSK Vaccines

DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Understanding cardiopulmonary risk in COPD and opportunities for new treatment modalities

Yang Xu

AstraZeneca UK

Dr Pete Wilson

The Middlewood Partnership

