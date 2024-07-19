Pharma Horizons: Formulation

Shares 0 Share this post

European Pharmaceutical Review’s latest Pharma Horizons report provides insight on key developments within pharmaceutical drug formulation for drug development, pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control.

This report delves into the latest advances and developments impacting pharmaceutical drug formulators today. Inside, articles explore current vast expansion of the formulation including patient centricity, excipients, safety, quality and regulatory considerations.

Stay up to date with the latest developments in drug formulation including articles on:

The trends and challenges for OSD and patient centric formulations

Cell and gene therapy formulation including the prominent issues and opportunities for viral vector gene therapy

Formulation design and manufacturing considerations and enabling greater medicine access

Long-acting release formulation including clinical insight on improving drug efficiency of antidepressants

Excipients including release testing for PEG formulations and regulatory outlook for the sector.

Register now to access this exclusive content as we delve into some of the challenges and opportunities for formulation in pharma, with exclusive insight from:

Robert Schrock, Global Head of Process Development, Cell & Gene, Lonza

Dr Anil Kane, Executive Director and Global Head of Technical & Scientific Affairs, Pharma Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Terry Ernest, Director of Manufacturing Science and Technology, Almac Pharma Services

Gregory K Webster, Senior Principal Research Scientist in Development Sciences, and Katherine Young, Scientist I Analytical Chemist in Development Sciences, AbbVie Inc

Paul Marshall, Director of Global Regulatory Affairs at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, British Pharmacopoeia Commissioner and Excipients Chair

Dr Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, Ketabon and HMNC Brain Health.

Interested? Register your details now to download for free today!

This Pharma Horizons report is brought to you in association with: