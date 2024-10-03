Recommended

ARTICLE

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2024

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 includes articles on regulation, bioproduction, environmental monitoring, packaging and drug delivery.

EPR Issue 4 2024 front cover

Articles in Issue 4 of European Pharmaceutical Review include:

FOREWORD
The FDA’s new mandate on Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC) testing: implications for non-sterile drug products
Dave Elder
David P Elder Consultancy

REGULATORY INSIGHT
ECCTA: cracking down on fraud in the life sciences sector
Quinton Newcomb and Farheen Ishtiaq-Stansfeld
Fieldfisher

ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Best practices in environmental monitoring of compressed gas ports
Ryan Brough, Peter Lisowski and Alicia Vieau
Cambrex

Understanding EMPQs: successful contamination control starts with knowing what’s there
Dr Doug Botkin
Charles River Laboratories

Single temperature analysis for environmental monitoring samples
Marion Louis
bioMérieux

EVENT PREVIEW
CPHI Milan 2024: what to expect
Featuring company profiles from Lactalis and West Pharma

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
Rethinking seasonal vaccination: the potential role of respiratory combination vaccines
Cesar Sanz Rodriguez
Moderna

RAMAN
Digital_Lyo: enhancing the lyophilisation process with advanced technologies
Dr Jonathan Storey
IS-Instruments
Alessandro Usai
Siemens
Geoff Smith
Leicester School of Pharmacy
Paul Matejtschuk
MHRA

DRUG DELIVERY
Innovating long-acting injectable formulations to advance drug delivery
Dr Joël Richard
Enterome

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Patient insights into the decentralisation of clinical trials
Diego Ardigò
Chiesi Group

BIOPROCESS/BIOPRODUCTION
Quality from the start: designing a scalable AAV production platform
Sartorius

Get set for scale-up success in microbial expression manufacturing
Lorena Martinez-Garcia
Sekisui Diagnostics
Paul Bennett
BioProduction by SEKISUI

Strategies to enhance viral vector upstream bioprocessing
Adriano Leuzzi and Alessia Noto
ReiThera Srl

PACKAGING
Evolving trends in pharmaceutical packaging
Sriman Banerjee
Takeda Pharmaceuticals

How ready are you? Preparing for the impact of EU GMP Annex 1 on primary packaging
Niamh Bissett and Dr Ana Kuschel
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

