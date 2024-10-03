Recommended

Environmental Monitoring In-Depth Focus 2024

This in-depth focus explores environmental monitoring of compressed gas ports and best practice for minimising contamination risks.

Articles included in this In-Depth Focus include:

Best practices in environmental monitoring of compressed gas ports 

Environmental monitoring exerts from Cambrex, Ryan Brough, Peter Lisowski and Alicia Vicau, share their expertise in best practice for monitoring compressed gas ports to minimise contamination risks

Understanding EMPQs: Successful Contamination Control Starts with Knowing What’s There
Doug Botkin, Scientific Portfolio Specialist at Charles River Laboratories covers best practice for Environmental Monitoring Performance Qualification (EMPQ) to achieve successful contamination control when setting up cleanrooms for cGMP pharmaceutical manufacturing

Single temperature analysis for environmental monitoring samples  

Marion Louis, Global Market Manager in the Pharma Quality Control business in bioMerieux, investigates whether single-temperature incubation is preferable for environmental monitoring samples

