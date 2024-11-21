European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 2024
By European Pharmaceutical Review
21 November 2024
European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 includes articles on bioprocessing, biologics, sustainability, and drug formulation.
Articles in Issue 5 of European Pharmaceutical Review include:
FOREWORD
ICH Q6(R1): test criteria and specifications
Dave Elder
David P Elder Consultancy
CELL & GENE THERAPY
How automation and digital technologies will unlock the full potential of advanced therapies
Dr Stephen Ward
CGT Catapult
Hydrogel encapsulation: unlocking the potential of cell therapies for targeted treatments
Dr Stephen Harrington and Francis Karanu
Likarda
SUSTAINABILITY
Transitioning to digital product information to ensure a sustainable future
Sarah Moores
AstraZeneca
Embracing green innovation in life sciences
Shishir Patel
Chiesi UK and Ireland
UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING
Considerations for a successful tech transfer of a biologics upstream process
Nikki Nogal and Neil Judd
Lonza
Maolong Lui
Lonza Biologics
Harnessing industry advancements to accelerate upstream process development
Shidong Shi and Li Yang
Altruist Biologics
FORMULATION
Modernising drug delivery through gel-based technology
Julie Huynh
Gelteq
GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING
Outsourcing is the new ‘Help Wanted’
Jessica Rayser
Accugenix
BIOLOGICS
Big picture challenges for biologics
Fouad Atouf
United States Pharmacopeia (USP)
ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Trends in environmental monitoring that improve contamination control, compliance and workflows
Kristian Siedler
Merck LS RTU GmbH
Sabine Bessières Recasens
Millipore SAS
Understanding the full spectrum of endotoxins: what manufacturers need to know
Courtney Wachtel, BS
Charles River Laboratories