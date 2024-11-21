Recommended

New webinar with Fujifilm: Monocyte activation test (MAT): Insight into examining regulations and markets prospects
New webinar: The path to optimisation in pharmaceutical microbiology
Join our webinar: An alternative medium to support sterility testing using the Growth Direct® Rapid Sterility System
Discover more in our new application note: validating recombinant cascade reagents in 3 simple steps
Article

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 2024

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 5 includes articles on bioprocessing, biologics, sustainability, and drug formulation.

Articles in Issue 5 of European Pharmaceutical Review include:

FOREWORD
ICH Q6(R1): test criteria and specifications
Dave Elder
David P Elder Consultancy

CELL & GENE THERAPY
How automation and digital technologies will unlock the full potential of advanced therapies
Dr Stephen Ward
CGT Catapult

Hydrogel encapsulation: unlocking the potential of cell therapies for targeted treatments
Dr Stephen Harrington and Francis Karanu
Likarda

SUSTAINABILITY
Transitioning to digital product information to ensure a sustainable future
Sarah Moores
AstraZeneca

Embracing green innovation in life sciences
Shishir Patel
Chiesi UK and Ireland

UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING
Considerations for a successful tech transfer of a biologics upstream process
Nikki Nogal and Neil Judd
Lonza
Maolong Lui
Lonza Biologics

Harnessing industry advancements to accelerate upstream process development
Shidong Shi and Li Yang
Altruist Biologics

FORMULATION
Modernising drug delivery through gel-based technology
Julie Huynh
Gelteq

GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING
Outsourcing is the new ‘Help Wanted’
Jessica Rayser
Accugenix

BIOLOGICS
Big picture challenges for biologics
Fouad Atouf
United States Pharmacopeia (USP)

ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING
Trends in environmental monitoring that improve contamination control, compliance and workflows
Kristian Siedler
Merck LS RTU GmbH
Sabine Bessières Recasens
Millipore SAS

Understanding the full spectrum of endotoxins: what manufacturers need to know
Courtney Wachtel, BS
Charles River Laboratories

Interested? Register your details to access this exclusive content!