Guide to Outsourcing 2024

In this Guide to Outsourcing article, Jessica Rayser, Associate Director Product Management, Accugenix®, explores how outsourcing microbial identification can benefit technicians and facilitate the most accurate identification possible.

Nowadays it is not uncommon to see “help wanted” signs in storefront windows. The current labour shortage has impacted many quality control (QC) microbiology labs, just like any other industry, which results in overworked and unsatisfied employees. However, outsourcing microbial identification is a tried-and-true method to save time by placing attention on other high value tasks, while simultaneously relieving overworked employees, leading to increased retention. It also allows technical experts to provide you with the most accurate identification possible, a win-win for both the company and employee alike.

