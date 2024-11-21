Modernising drug delivery through gel-based technology

Julie Huynh, Research and Development Manager, Gelteq, explores the potential of gel-based oral drug formulations for alleviating dysphagia and highlights the company’s approach to overcoming key challenges in this area, like administration.

Accessibility, as well as optimised nutrient and medicine release, are the driving forces behind modernising drug delivery. With millions around the world struggling with dysphagia and other conditions that affect their ability to take pills and other medications, innovative delivery methods with gel-based platforms are necessary to promote greater accessibility and medication adherence.

Pills can present significant challenges for certain patients around administration, eg, for those who have difficulty swallowing liquids or solids.1 With 630 million adults and 200 million children suffering from dysphagia around the world, there is an accessibility crisis for those who have vital nutrient and medication needs.2,3

In addition, the accessibility gap for treatment with pills can be widened by other factors such as the side effects of chemotherapy. Furthermore, pills are limited in the delivery dose due to their size. For some, this may mean having to take the medicine with water multiple times a day to achieve the required dose, which may be inconvenient for individuals who are forgetful or are active, without easy access to their medications. As such, it is critical to develop novel delivery systems that can overcome the barriers created by the need for larger doses of medicines, as well as convenience factors.

