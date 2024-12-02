Pharma Horizons: Sustainability

Shares 0 Share this post

European Pharmaceutical Review’s latest Pharma Horizons report provides insight on key sustainability developments in the pharmaceutical industry and covers topics including regulation, manufacturing and clinical development.

This report delves into the latest developments in sustainability impacting the pharmaceutical sector today. Inside, articles explore current key topics including regulation, manufacturing, green chemistry, digitalisation and clinical trials.

Stay up to date with the latest developments in sustainability including articles on:

The key regulatory frameworks impacting the pharmaceutical industry and the challenges and opportunities around their implementation

How digitalisation can transform and optimise pharmaceutical manufacturing

What to expect around the evolution of regulation and technology innovation for the future of environmentally sustainable clinical trials

Current trends and future outlook for sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector, highlighting manufacturing, innovation, investment and more

How the industry can benefit from designing chemistry processes with a sustainable approach from the outset.

Register now to access this exclusive content as we discover some of the challenges and opportunities around becoming environmentally sustainable in pharma, with insight from:

Marie-Leonie Vergnerie, partner in Environmental and Sustainable Regulations, Fieldfisher

Chris Brown, Senior Chemist, Onyx Scientific Ltd

Sean Morgan, Director of Clinical Supplies Management and IRT, ICON

Eric Flynn, Head of Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Siemens UK & Ireland.

Interested? Register your details now to download >>>

This Pharma Horizons report is brought to you in association with: