European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2025

EPR Issue 1 includes articles on manufacturing, drug delivery, process analytical technology (PAT), RNA therapeutics and more.

EPR Issue 1 2025

Included in Issue 1 of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
AI in pharmaceutical development: hype or panacea?
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: MANUFACTURING 
AI-driven biomanufacturing: revolutionising production and quality in pharmaceuticals
Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review

Regulating decentralised manufacturing in the UK – a legal perspective
Harry Jennings, VWV law

Advancing environmental monitoring systems for CGT manufacturing
Gill Lewis, eXmoor Pharma

QbD for biopharmaceutical product lifecycle management
Youngsun Kim and Busol Park, Samsung Biologics

PAT
Beyond instruments: streamlining process technology implementation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing
Oliver Steinhof, MSD, Werthenstein BioPharma GmbH
Toufic Arnaout, John Corcoran and Andy Kavanagh, MSD Ireland

RNA THERAPEUTICS 
The year ahead for RNA therapeutic development and manufacturing
Dr Kate Broderick, PhD, Maravai Life Sciences and TriLink Biotechnologies

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: DRUG DELIVERY
Innovating allergy drug delivery with a needle-free alternative
Dr Sarina Tanimoto, ARS Pharmaceuticals

Using rack systems to reduce thermal interactions between vials during freezing
Fiora Artusio, Roberto Pisano and Vincenzo Massotti, Polytechnic University of Turin

Key trends and technologies in drug delivery for 2025 and beyond
Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review

MICROBIOLOGY/QC
Investing in the future of pharmaceutical microbiology QC
Troy Wright, Abzena