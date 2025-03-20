European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2025

EPR Issue 1 includes articles on manufacturing, drug delivery, process analytical technology (PAT), RNA therapeutics and more.

Included in Issue 1 of European Pharmaceutical Review:

FOREWORD

AI in pharmaceutical development: hype or panacea?

David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: MANUFACTURING

AI-driven biomanufacturing: revolutionising production and quality in pharmaceuticals

Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review

Regulating decentralised manufacturing in the UK – a legal perspective

Harry Jennings, VWV law

Advancing environmental monitoring systems for CGT manufacturing

Gill Lewis, eXmoor Pharma

QbD for biopharmaceutical product lifecycle management

Youngsun Kim and Busol Park, Samsung Biologics

PAT

Beyond instruments: streamlining process technology implementation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Oliver Steinhof, MSD, Werthenstein BioPharma GmbH

Toufic Arnaout, John Corcoran and Andy Kavanagh, MSD Ireland



RNA THERAPEUTICS

The year ahead for RNA therapeutic development and manufacturing

Dr Kate Broderick, PhD, Maravai Life Sciences and TriLink Biotechnologies

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: DRUG DELIVERY

Innovating allergy drug delivery with a needle-free alternative

Dr Sarina Tanimoto, ARS Pharmaceuticals

Using rack systems to reduce thermal interactions between vials during freezing

Fiora Artusio, Roberto Pisano and Vincenzo Massotti, Polytechnic University of Turin

Key trends and technologies in drug delivery for 2025 and beyond

Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review

MICROBIOLOGY/QC

Investing in the future of pharmaceutical microbiology QC

Troy Wright, Abzena