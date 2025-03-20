European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 1 2025
By European Pharmaceutical Review
20 March 2025
EPR Issue 1 includes articles on manufacturing, drug delivery, process analytical technology (PAT), RNA therapeutics and more.
Included in Issue 1 of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
AI in pharmaceutical development: hype or panacea?
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: MANUFACTURING
AI-driven biomanufacturing: revolutionising production and quality in pharmaceuticals
Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review
Regulating decentralised manufacturing in the UK – a legal perspective
Harry Jennings, VWV law
Advancing environmental monitoring systems for CGT manufacturing
Gill Lewis, eXmoor Pharma
QbD for biopharmaceutical product lifecycle management
Youngsun Kim and Busol Park, Samsung Biologics
PAT
Beyond instruments: streamlining process technology implementation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing
Oliver Steinhof, MSD, Werthenstein BioPharma GmbH
Toufic Arnaout, John Corcoran and Andy Kavanagh, MSD Ireland
RNA THERAPEUTICS
The year ahead for RNA therapeutic development and manufacturing
Dr Kate Broderick, PhD, Maravai Life Sciences and TriLink Biotechnologies
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: DRUG DELIVERY
Innovating allergy drug delivery with a needle-free alternative
Dr Sarina Tanimoto, ARS Pharmaceuticals
Using rack systems to reduce thermal interactions between vials during freezing
Fiora Artusio, Roberto Pisano and Vincenzo Massotti, Polytechnic University of Turin
Key trends and technologies in drug delivery for 2025 and beyond
Ian Betteridge, European Pharmaceutical Review
MICROBIOLOGY/QC
Investing in the future of pharmaceutical microbiology QC
Troy Wright, Abzena