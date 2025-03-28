Pharma Horizons: Artificial Intelligence

EPR‘s latest Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) for drug and clinical development, regulation and more.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data are set to remain the most disruptive powers in the healthcare sector for the next two years, with Pharma executives prioritizing these innovations for the near future, according to GlobalData.1

Dr Vladimir Makarov, Programme Manager, The Pistoia Alliance

Remco Jan Geukes Foppen, Vincenzo Gioia, Alessio Zoccoli and Carlos Velez, AI and Life Science consultants

Dr Gunnar Sachs, Partner (Healthcare and Life Sciences Sector), Clifford Chance

Francesca Blythe, Josefine Sommer and Zina Chatzidimitriadou, Partners at Sidley Austin LLP.

Stay up to date with the latest developments on AI with articles including:

AI’s influence on regulatory compliance and clinical development in pharma

The new European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulation and what it means for the life sciences industry

How AI is reshaping the regulatory landscape in the late-stage pharmaceutical industry

Leveraging AI for data integrity and the technology’s impact in the R&D sector.

