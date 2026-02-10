Precision medicine in epilepsy and brain health as a strategic investment

From genetic discovery to integrated care, Angelini Pharma’s Rafal Kaminski celebrates International Epilepsy Day.

International Epilepsy Day provides the pharmaceutical sector with an opportunity to align scientific momentum with policy and implementation and ensure advances in rare and genetic epilepsy research can translate into more consistent outcomes across Europe.

However, realising this potential requires action on multiple fronts – as outlined in a new article by Angelini Pharma, Precision medicine in epilepsy from genetic discovery to integrated care.

The publication comes as global public health systems face ever-mounting pressures as well as periods of uncertainty, which can often combine to keep their focus on immediate emergencies rather than strategic investments.

This short-term approach underplays the paramount importance of brain health and the support it can provide for learning, productivity and social cohesion. Within this, epilepsy perfectly exemplifies brain health’s societal impact. It affects six million people in Europe alone, with one case diagnosed every minute, can require lifelong management and is characterised by persistent health access disparities.

Angelini’s article outlines the policy frameworks and tools that can enable brain health management innovation and discusses some of the practical levers available.

Outlining the significant extent of the treatment gap for epilepsy in Europe, the publication looks at how investments in early-stage discoveries can accelerate the identification of novel, mechanism-informed targets.

But, as it explains, such breakthrough discoveries can only pay off if health systems possess the capacity to adopt them through ‘innovation-ready’ care pathways, while collaborating with

patient communities to ensure that clinical success is measured by what matters most to families.

