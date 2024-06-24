Recommended

Press Release: Overcoming contamination risks during biologicals production: Mycoplasma & virus testing

SGS’s Birsfelden, Switzerland lab is now a “one-stop shop” for biopharma firms in GMP/non-GMP analytics, featuring a new stability studies capability.

SGS customers now have easier access to biopharmaceutical insights as the Birsfelden, Switzerland lab adds a stability studies service. The lab now offers reliable, cost-efficient stability testing, including sample storage and related analytical services under controlled conditions, adhering to ICH Q5C guidelines. SGS project managers oversee studies. A new 550 sqm facility has dedicated stability storage and analytical labs.

