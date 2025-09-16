Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints new CEO Alistair Macdonald

Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review)

He takes over at the CRO from Peter Benton and brings experience from GHO Capital, Syneos Health and INC Research.

Alistair Macdonald has joined the contract research organisation (CRO) Worldwide Clinical Trials as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He takes over from Peter Benton who is retiring after 11 years at the helm of the company as its President and CEO, but will remain for a transitionary period as a Senior Advisor.

Macdonald was most recently Operating Partner at European healthcare investment firm GHO Capital. Before that, he led Syneos Health as its CEO and earlier in his career spent time at INC Research as its President and Chief Operating Officer.

He has also held board positions at the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), Medicines Discovery Catapult, Seqens, Eliquent, OncImmune and Klick Health.

Matt Jennings, Executive Chairman of Worldwide Clinical Trials and Operating Partner of its majority owner Kohlberg, said: “Worldwide is at an exciting inflection point – investing boldly in technology and innovation to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and patients.

“Alistair brings the right experience to lead this next chapter – a proven growth leader who knows how to scale organisations while preserving what makes them exceptional.”