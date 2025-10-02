Bassem Saleh joins Netherlands CRO Julius Clinical as its new CEO

Posted: 2 October 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

He arrives at the Netherlands-based contract research organisation from TFS HealthScience.

The CNS, cardiometabolic and rare disease focused contract research organisation (CRO) Julius Clinical has appointed Bassem Saleh as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He joins the Zeist, Netherlands-headquartered company from TFS HealthScience, where he also held the CEO role at that CRO.

Prior to his time with TFS HealthScience, Saleh served as VP, Global Medical Affairs at Premier Research, as Senior Medical Director for Haemato-Oncology at PRA International – now part of Icon – and as a Senior Physician at Chugai Pharma Europe.

Commenting on his new appointment, he said: “As treatments become increasingly personalised, the industry is in greater need of mid-sized, therapeutically focused global CROs.

“Supported by our talented team, I see tremendous opportunity to expand our global presence, deepen therapeutic expertise and leverage advanced technologies.”

Saleh takes over from Martijn Wallert, who has led Julius Clinical as its CEO since June 2021, and will continue supporting the CRO in his new role as its Board Advisor.