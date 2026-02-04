Vetter Pharma outlines plans for new manufacturing site in Germany

Posted: 4 February 2026 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The CDMO is also building a new US aseptic clinical production facility in Illinois as it expands its global footprint.

Vetter Pharma is set to build a new production facility in Germany, which will start with an initial workforce of around 400 employees and could eventually create up to 2,000 jobs.

The contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) has earmarked an initial investment of around €480 million for its new Saarland site in southwest Germany, with an additional to €47 million due from European Commission state aid.

Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the company’s Advisory Board, said: “With the construction of our new production facility in Germany, we continue on our path to sustainable growth. Long-term success derives from striking the right balance between stability and expansion.

“With our investments in the state of Saarland, only a five-hour drive away from our headquarters in Ravensburg, we are strengthening our commitment to Germany’s economic landscape while reaffirming our engagement as a strategic partner to the global pharmaceutical market.”

Construction of the new site is due to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with it expected to be operational in 2031 – at which point it will “significantly expand” Vetter’s production capacity.

The move is part of a €1.5 billion investment plan to grow its presence in Europe and the US, and builds on Vetter’s recently started construction of a new aseptic manufacturing facility in Des Plaines, Illinois.